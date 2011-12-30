Waiting for 2012
The New Year's Eve Ball, which measures 12 feet, weighs 11,875 pounds, and is adorned with 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles of various sizes is tested atop One Times Square in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Members of the Cryophil amateur winter bathing club hold a Christmas tree in the Yenisei River as they celebrate the upcoming New Year in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Organizers toss confetti from a window during the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Children chase confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" in Times Square as it flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Michael Lorello watches his daughters Leah (L) and Alexa pick up confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" after it fluttered down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas...more
Tourists riding an open air bus look up as confetti from the annual "air worthiness test" flutters down during preparations for New Years Eve celebrations in Times Square in New York December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Members of the media stand on the roof atop One Times Square as workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball in New York December 27, 2011....more
Workers install some of the 288 Waterford crystals, featuring this year's 'Let There Be Friendship' design, on the Times Square New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square in New York December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Trader Peter Tuchman of Quattro M Securities Inc. wears "2012" glasses as he works on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Traders wear "2012" glasses as they work on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man has his beard trimmed to the shape of "2012" to welcome the New Year inside a barbershop in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A store owner blows a paper horn to attract customers to her store along the sidewalks in Manila December 30, 2011 to use it to celebrate the New Year and welcome the year 2012. The Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Health (DOH)...more
Shamans wearing ponchos and hats perform a ritual for 2012 at the San Cristobal hill in Lima December 29, 2011. A group of shamans met in a new year's ritual of invoking the gods, spitting and spraying garishly colored potions and strewing flower...more
A German customs officer displays Polish made fireworks that were confiscated at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt/Oder, December 28, 2011. Polish-made fireworks, or so called Polenboeller, are cheaper and often have a much stronger firepower...more
A man selects red lanterns at a Chinese Lunar New Year decoration market in Shenyang, Liaoning province December 30, 2011. Red decorations are customarily used by the Chinese to usher in the Lunar New Year, which starts on January 23, 2012....more
Cars drive on a street which is illuminated for New Year's Eve in Tbilisi, Georgia December 25, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A vendor sells balloons during a New Year parade in Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2011. The indigenous Gurung community celebrates the year of the vulture during Tamu Lhosa (New Year) on Friday. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman uses a mallet to destroy a computer mouse and seashells on "Good Riddance Day" in New York December 28, 2011. The annual "Good Riddance Day" event invites people to shred messages that represent memories or events that they want to forget as...more
Robert Tuccillo of Barclays Capital wears "2012" glasses on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the final trading day of 2011 in New York December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fireworks explode across the Yenisei River during the opening ceremony of the main city's New Year tree in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
