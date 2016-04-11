Edition:
Waiting for the rains

Tribal people and farmers from Jharkhand take part in a prayer ritual believed to bring rain, outside the Hindu Lord Shiva temple in Ranchi May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rajesh Kumar/Files

Reuters / Friday, May 24, 2013
A boy catches fish in a dried-up pond near the banks of the Ganges river Allahabad, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 04, 2015
Village women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water in Gibpura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
A farmer walks across a dried field outside Bhopal, June 7, 2003. REUTERS/Raj Patidar/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Village girls carry metal pitchers filled with water supplied by the government in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
Farmers are pictured under monsoon clouds as they clean a canal water tank at Shantipura village in Gujarat July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, July 02, 2014
Village children fetch water from a government bored well tank in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
A farmer removes dried grass from his rice field against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds on the outskirts of Ahmedabad June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 13, 2013
Newly-wed donkeys wait to be transported after their marriage ceremony in Mumbai June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
Labourers walk through a parched land of a dried lake on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
Villagers wait with their containers for the government water tanker to arrive at Padan village in Gujarat April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 24, 2013
Women walk carrying metal pitchers filled with drinking water to their homes against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds at Nani Shinoli village in Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Sunday, June 24, 2012
A farm worker carrying fodder walks in a dried paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
