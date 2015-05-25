Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 26, 2015 | 2:51am IST

Waiting in Calais

A French policeman with a nightstick chases a migrant on the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. The continent is seeing a surge in migrants fleeing hunger and war in Africa and the Middle East after over 600,000 sought refuge in the EU last year. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Migrants sleep at an abandoned petrol station in Calais, France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Shadows from migrants are cast on a makeshift shelter with the written word "Refugee" in Calais, France, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Two migrants sit on a guardrail which overlooks the road that lorries take to reach the Channel tunnel crossing in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A migrant walks between foodstuffs inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A French policeman watches as a migrant descends from a truck after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A slice of bread is given to a migrant as part of a meal that was distributed in Calais, France May 19, 2015 after he travelled from the Mediterranean northwards in the hopes of crossing the English Channel and seeking asylum in Britain. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Two migrants from the Sudan protect themselves from the rain as they wait near a road where lorries pass in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
General view of a field with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A migrant jumps out from the rear of a truck as a French CRS riot police stand near after he failed in his attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A migrant jumps off the rear of a truck as a French policeman stands near after a failed attempt to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
A migrant displays cigarettes which he rolled to be sold in a store in makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A migrant stands inside a store in a makeshift tent city located in a field in Calais, France, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
More than a dozen migrants gather near lorries which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel crossing in the hopes of hiding inside the trucks, in Calais, France, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A migrant is seen on the top a truck as he attempts to make a clandestine crossing to England through the Channel tunnel in Calais, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Migrants work to construct a makeshift shelter as they gather in a tent city in Calais, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Sudanese migrants share a meal they prepared at the makeshift camp in Calais, April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
A migrant is hoisted on top of an inustrial cooler as more than a dozen migrants gather near trucks which wait on the road that leads to the Channel tunnel in the hopes of boarding them to make a clandestine crossing to England, in Calais, France, May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
