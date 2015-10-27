Waiting to cross
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrant listens to music from her mobil telephone as she waits to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A child sits on a wooden pallet holding its soft toy as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant man holds a baby inside a refugee camp as refugees and migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A humanitarian volunteer tries to help migrants as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015....more
A migrant girl waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Men walk into a tent as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant wrapped in a blanket holds a child sitting inside a tent as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Refugees and migrants warm themselves around a fire as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
China's man-made islands
Satellite images of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea.
Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan
A powerful quake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan.
Earthquake in Afghanistan
A powerful earthquake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan.
Migrant road through Slovenia
Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.