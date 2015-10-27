Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 28, 2015 | 5:06am IST

Waiting to cross

Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
1 / 20
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Migrant listens to music from her mobil telephone as she waits to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrant listens to music from her mobil telephone as she waits to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Migrant listens to music from her mobil telephone as she waits to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
3 / 20
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Refugees and migrants are silhouetted as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
4 / 20
A child sits on a wooden pallet holding its soft toy as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child sits on a wooden pallet holding its soft toy as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A child sits on a wooden pallet holding its soft toy as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 20
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
A migrant man holds a baby inside a refugee camp as refugees and migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant man holds a baby inside a refugee camp as refugees and migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A migrant man holds a baby inside a refugee camp as refugees and migrants wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 20
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
8 / 20
A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
A waiter serves a pizza to a group of migrants waiting at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 25, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
9 / 20
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A woman from Syria looks on as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 20
A humanitarian volunteer tries to help migrants as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A humanitarian volunteer tries to help migrants as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A humanitarian volunteer tries to help migrants as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
11 / 20
A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A child is carried by a migrant after Slovenian police officers used a pepper spray as a crowd of migrants attempted to break through a cordon in front of a makeshift camp near the Austrian border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
12 / 20
A migrant girl waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant girl waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A migrant girl waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 20
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Austrian police guard migrants as they wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
14 / 20
Men walk into a tent as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Men walk into a tent as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Men walk into a tent as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, October 26, 2015
A migrant boy waits to enter a makeshift camp at the Austrian Slovenian border near the village of Sentilj, Slovenia, October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 20
A migrant wrapped in a blanket holds a child sitting inside a tent as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant wrapped in a blanket holds a child sitting inside a tent as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a blanket holds a child sitting inside a tent as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
Refugees and migrants warm themselves around a fire as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants warm themselves around a fire as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
Refugees and migrants warm themselves around a fire as they wait to cross Greece's border with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
18 / 20
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Wednesday, October 28, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the Slovenia-Austria border in Sentilj, Slovenia, October 27, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
19 / 20
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants carry their belongings as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Migrants carry their belongings as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
China's man-made islands

China's man-made islands

Next Slideshows

China's man-made islands

China's man-made islands

Satellite images of China's man-made islands in the South China Sea.

28 Oct 2015
Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan

Deadly earthquake hits Afghanistan

A powerful quake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan.

28 Oct 2015
Earthquake in Afghanistan

Earthquake in Afghanistan

A powerful earthquake strikes a remote area of northeastern Afghanistan, shaking the capital Kabul, as shockwaves were felt in northern India and in Pakistan.

27 Oct 2015
Migrant road through Slovenia

Migrant road through Slovenia

Over the past 10 days more than 76,000 migrants have arrived in Slovenia from Croatia as part of a wave heading further north to Austria and Germany.

27 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast