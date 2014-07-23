Waiting to die in Varanasi
A man places wood on a funeral pyre at a cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is widely considered Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe...more
People watch as pyres burn at a cremation ground on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kishore Pandey, 82, lies on a bed next to Hindu holy book, the Ramayana, at Mukti Bhawan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A body is left to dry prior to cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man poses for a photograph with the body of a deceased relative prior to cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Hindu devotees travel past holy ghats on the banks of the river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Devki Rai, 49, lies next to the body of her mother Champa Devi, minutes after her death at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Relatives immerse a body in the river Ganges prior to cremation in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Relatives of patrons listen to priests as they chant during evening prayers at the Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A relative (L) of Champa Devi, 88, sits next to her body, minutes after her death at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) at Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Munna Kuvar, 105, lies on a bed as she is comforted by relatives at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Relatives of Munna Kuvar, 105, sit inside her room at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man plays the harmonium as others chant during evening prayers at Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Neelam Tiwari, 38, peels lychees for her father Kishore Pandey, 82, inside Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Bhairav Nath Shukla, manager of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House), looks out of a window while praying inside his office in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Savitri, an 80-year-old widow, poses for a photograph inside her room at Mumukshu Bhavan (Home of the Ailing) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A records diary inside the office of Mukti Bhavan (Salvation House) in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
