Waiting to die in Varanasi

A man places wood on a funeral pyre at a cremation on the banks of river Ganges in Varanasi, in Uttar Pradesh, June 19, 2014. The city of Varanasi, on the banks of the River Ganges, is widely considered Hinduism's holiest city and many Hindus believe that dying there and having their remains scattered in the Ganges allows their soul to escape a cycle of death and rebirth, attaining "moksha" or salvation. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

