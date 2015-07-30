Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 8:31pm IST

Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
3 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Close
4 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 28, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
9 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 20, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 16
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 16
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Close
14 / 16
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 16
A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Farewell Kalam

Farewell Kalam

Next Slideshows

Farewell Kalam

Farewell Kalam

Political leaders, officials and the people pay tribute to former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.

30 Jul 2015
The killing of Cecil the lion

The killing of Cecil the lion

Outrage follows the killing of Zimbabwe's famous lion by a Minnesota dentist.

30 Jul 2015
Migrant crisis in Calais

Migrant crisis in Calais

Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...

30 Jul 2015
Gangland, El Salvador

Gangland, El Salvador

Inside the bloody rivalry between the Mara Salvatrucha and Barrio 18 gangs.

29 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Summer in India

Summer in India

How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.

India at Cannes

India at Cannes

Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya at Cannes

Aishwarya at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast