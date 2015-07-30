Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker raises a glass of beer during a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker hugs his childhood babysitter Janice Dietz at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa, United States, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes a selfie with supporters during a visit at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves at the end of his formal announcement to campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Darren...more
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to supporters at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker's winnebago drives over a dirt road on his way to a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker makes a campaign stop at the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks to attendees at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker waves a dollar bill as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Plainfield, Iowa July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker speaks at a campaign stop in Haverhill, Iowa July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker watches his wife Tonette address the crowd as he stands backstage looking at a TV monitor before going out to formally announce his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in...more
Republican presidential candidate Scott Walker listens to his introduction before speaking to the 42nd annual meeting of the American Legislative Exchange Council in San Diego, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker shows off his motorcycle boots as he speaks at a Harley Davidson motorcycle dealership in Las Vegas, Nevada July 14, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker formally announces his campaign for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination during a kickoff rally in Waukesha, Wisconsin, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker sets up for the campaign kickoff rally for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker in Waukesha, Wisconsin July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
