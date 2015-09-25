Walking above the earth
Guillaume Rolland of France stands on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. European best slackliners compete on six different lines ranging from 45 metres (148 ft) to 495 metres (1,624 ft). The 495...more
Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alex Schultz of Germany walk on a line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Friedi Kuehni of Germany walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015.REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Samuel Volery of Switzerland falls on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Oliver Ross of Austria walks blindfolded on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Samuel Volery of Switzerland walks on the 495-metre (1,624 ft) line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Competitors stand on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Alex Schultz of Germany (L) and Samuel Volery of Switzerland walk on lines during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Guillaume Rolland of France walks on the line during the Highline Extreme event in Moleson, Switzerland September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
