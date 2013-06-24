Walking over the Grand Canyon
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable rigged 1,400 feet across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks on a two-inch diameter steel cable across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda pauses as he walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda gives a thumbs-up sign as he nears the end, after walking across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda arrives for a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda gestures during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Daredevil Nik Wallenda smiles during a news conference after completing a high-wire walk across more than a quarter-mile deep remote section of the Grand Canyon near Little Colorado River, Arizona June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
