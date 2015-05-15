Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 16, 2015

Walking to a new life

Kurdish Syrian immigrant Sahin Serko cries next to his 7 year-old daughter Ariana minutes after crossing the border into Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. Hundreds of mostly Afghan, Syrian, and African immigrants cross daily from Greece into Macedonia on their way to northern European countries; most of them are turned back by Macedonian border guards. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Seven year-old Ariana, a Kurdish-Syrian immigrant, rests before crossing into Macedonia along with another 45 Syrian immigrants near the border Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant carries his son, followed by his wife, as they walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An immigrant from Mali rests at the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia May 13, 2015 village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants hide as a Greek police patrol van drives on the asphalt road next to them near the border with Macedonia in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant with his toddler crosses the border from Greece into Macedonia near the Greek border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants hide as they walk towards Greece's border with Macedonia in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian immigrants rest at the courtyard of a Greek police station in Idomeni village near the Greek-Macedonian border after they were rescued by locals May 13, 2015. About 90 Syrians including women and children were locked into a train wagon by smugglers, according to witnesses and a local train contractor at the train station. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants walk through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant walks on rail tracks back to Greek soil after an unsuccessful attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Greek farmer drives his tractor as Afghan immigrants sleep on the Greek-Macedonian border before an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian immigrants rest at the courtyard of a Greek police station in Idomeni village near the Greek-Macedonian border after they were rescued by locals May 13, 2015. About 90 Syrians including women and children were locked into a train wagon by smugglers, according to witnesses and a local train contractor at the train station. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A family of Afghan immigrants pause to look at Macedonian mountains in the distance in a field next to the Greek-Macedonian border while attempting to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant rests at the Greek-Macedonian border line near village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian immigrant calls friends on his mobile after crossing the borderinto Macedonia, along with another 45 Syrian immigrants, near the Greek village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A pair of trousers that belongs to an immigrant is seen at the Greek-Macedonian border, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants walk back towards Greece after an unsuccessful attempt to flee to Macedonia near the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrant family watches a group of Syrian immigrants walk towards Macedonia near the Greek border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants hide as they walk towards Greece's border with Macedonia in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants cross the border into Macedonia near the Greek border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Afghan immigrant, followed by her child, walks through a field close to the Greek-Macedonian border in an attempt to flee to Macedonia from the border village of Idomeni in Kilkis prefecture, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A group of Syrian immigrants run on a field towards Greece's border with Macedonia in Kilkis prefecture, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

