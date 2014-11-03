Wallenda walks over Chicago
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Next Slideshows
NYC Marathon
Highlights from the world's largest marathon.
Trick or Treat
Dressing up for Halloween around the world.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Burlesque meets Lucha libre
Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire
MORE IN PICTURES
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
India this week
A look at our best photos from India this week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.