Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 8:50am IST

Wallenda walks over Chicago

Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda starts his walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet above the Chicago River as a plane flys past.
Close
1 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
2 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Close
3 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
4 / 14
Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Spectators watch daredevil Nik Wallenda walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
5 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
6 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
7 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
8 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
9 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda walks along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
10 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
11 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda performs his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
12 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves after completing his blindfolded walk along a tightrope between two skyscrapers suspended 500 feet.
Close
13 / 14
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Daredevil Nik Wallenda waves before walking along a tightrope between two skyscrapers.
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Next Slideshows

NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the world's largest marathon.

03 Nov 2014
Trick or Treat

Trick or Treat

Dressing up for Halloween around the world.

01 Nov 2014
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

31 Oct 2014
Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Narendra Modi in Sri Lanka

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Our photos

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures