Walls of India
A woman pastes cow dung cakes on a wall for drying in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April, 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A laborer sits at a window under a railway bridge in the old quarters of Delhi April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu woman touches the marbled wall of Alopidevi temple as she offer prayers on the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A laborer works at a laterite brick mine in Ratnagiri district, April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Workers construct a pit wall at the Bedara Bhommanahalli iron ore mines at Chitradurga in the southern Indian state of Karnataka November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Students play at the window of a classroom constructed from mud, old cement bags and recycled wood at the Aman Setu school in Pune, July 20, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The fingers of a woman in a state of trance are seen through a lattice wall at the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy is seen through the bricked walls of a house on the outskirts of the northern city of Varanasi June 11, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Boys sit next to a wall in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A nomadic shepherd stands with a sheep while listening to music from his mobile phone along a road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
A girl looks out of a broken wall near railway tracks in Mumbai February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman looks from behind a brick wall of her house in the old quarters of Delhi May 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A boy is pictured through a hole in a wall as he plays cricket on the railway tracks near Bandra railway station in Mumbai December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A construction laborer carries bricks on her head at the construction site of a residential estate on the outskirts of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy bathes under a tap in the northern Indian city of Mathura March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
