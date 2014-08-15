Edition:
Walls of water

Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors run away as waves caused by a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Huge waves crash on the San Esteban de Pravia seafront in the northern Spanish region of Asturias, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Visitors run away from waves from a tidal bore as it surges past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, in Hangzhou Zhejiang province, China, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People struggle as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River in Haining, Zhejiang province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman watches giant waves crashing on the seafront by Brighton pier in southern England, December 15, 2011.REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A man dodges tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Chance Chan

Large waves hit the lighthouse and harbour at high tide at Newhaven in Sussex, southern England, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A man stands with his bicycle as waves from Manila Bay brought about by Typhoon Saola, splash on him on a flooded main street at Roxas Boulevard, in Metro Manila, Philippines, August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Visitors run away as waves from a tidal bore surge past a barrier on the banks of Qiantang River, under the influence of Typhoon Trami, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara of the U.S. drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 22, 2013.REUTERS/Chance Chan

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, China, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A boy holds on to the concrete bank as rough waves crash along the coast of Manila Bay brought by Super Typhoon Usagi in Navotas City, metro Manila, September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Waves crash against the coastal wall in the village of Carnlough as high tides and strong winds cause some flooding in coastal areas of Northern Ireland, January 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A woman watches waves triggered by typhoon Morakot batter the shore in Wenling, Zhejiang Province, China, August 7, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors run away as they avoid waves whipped up by winds near Qiantang River in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lang Lang

A surfer rides a wave during the Arnette Punta Galea Big Wave World Tour in Punta Galea in Getxo, Spain, January 28, 2013. Sixteen surfers rode giant waves in the five hour competition. REUTERS/Vincent West

A man looks back at a surging wave as Typhoon Trami approaches China, in Wenling, Zhejiang province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

