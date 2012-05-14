Edition:
Wango Tango wows

<p>Nicki Minaj performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Pitbull performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Neon Hitch performs with Gym Class Heroes at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Wiz Khalifa performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes perform at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>B.o.B performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Novena Carmel of Wallpaper performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singer Justin Bieber speaks on stage to introduce singer Carly Rae Jepsen (not pictured) at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>The Wanted performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Nicki Minaj performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Singers Travie McCoy of Gym Class Heroes and Neon Hitch perform at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Concert-goers watch a performance by Gym Class Heroes at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Rapper J. Cole performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Nicki Minaj performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Neon Hitch performs with Gym Class Heroes at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Musician Mark Foster of Foster the People performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Rapper K'naan performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

<p>Chidera "Chiddy" Anamege of Chiddy Bang performs at the 2012 Wango Tango concert at the Home Depot Center in Carson, California May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

