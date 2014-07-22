Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 23, 2014 | 3:55am IST

War deepens in Syria

A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
1 / 20
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
2 / 20
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
3 / 20
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
4 / 20
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
5 / 20
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
Close
6 / 20
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 20
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Close
8 / 20
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
9 / 20
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Close
10 / 20
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
Close
11 / 20
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
12 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
13 / 20
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
15 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
16 / 20
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Close
17 / 20
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Close
18 / 20
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 20
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Wednesday, July 23, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Train with MH17 dead

Train with MH17 dead

Next Slideshows

Train with MH17 dead

Train with MH17 dead

The train carrying the remains of victims leaves rebel Ukraine.

22 Jul 2014
Christians of Mosul

Christians of Mosul

Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.

22 Jul 2014
Tihar Food Court

Tihar Food Court

"Tihar Food Court" in Delhi, a rehabilitation effort kicked off by the Tihar prison, wins praise for politeness, hygiene.

22 Jul 2014
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

22 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures