War deepens in Syria
A rebel fighter sits on chairs as he aims his weapon through a hole inside a house in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A damaged building is pictured in the town of Morek in Hama province July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A rebel fighter fires a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
The damaged Passports and Immigration building, which faces Aleppo's historic citadel, is seen in Old Aleppo July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Rebel fighters prepare to fire a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
A man carries a body covered with a blanket at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qadi Askar district in Aleppo July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A whirling dervish performs a traditional Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the Ottoman-era Tekkiye Suleimaniye mosque complex in Damascus July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Residents inspect a site damaged by what activists claim was a car explosion in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Morek in Hama province July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
Residents carry an injured man on a cart, wounded by what activists claim was a car explosion, in central Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Yousef Albostany
Rebel fighters eat their iftar meal to break fast, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the town of Morek in Hama province July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif
People walk amid the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A Free Syrian Army fighter runs after he fired a weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
A view of a damaged mosque in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a heavy machine gun as a fellow fighter covers his ears in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands in a damaged armored vehicle in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Smoke rises after a weapon was fired by a Free Syrian Army fighter loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the southern part of Maarat Al-Nouman, Idlib July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rasem Ghareeb
People stand on the rubble of collapsed buildings at a site hit by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in the Al-Fardous neighborhood of Aleppo July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
People sit in a shop as they watch TV broadcasting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaking as he is sworn in for a new seven-year term, in Damascus July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Free Syrian Army fighters walk as they hold their weapons in the southern Idlib countryside July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
