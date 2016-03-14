Edition:
War games in South Korea

South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. The landing and assault drills on South Korea's east coast were part of eight weeks of joint exercises between the allies which the South has said are the largest ever. The North has denounced the exercises as "nuclear war moves" and threatened to respond with an all-out offensive. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a U.S.-South Korea joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. The landing and assault drills on South Korea's east coast were part of eight weeks of joint exercises between the allies which the South has said are the largest ever. The North has denounced the exercises as "nuclear war moves" and threatened to respond with an all-out offensive. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high since the North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and followed that with a long-range rocket launch last month, triggering new U.N. sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high since the North conducted its fourth nuclear test in January and followed that with a long-range rocket launch last month, triggering new U.N. sanctions. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take positions as amphibious assault vehicles of the South Korean Marine Corps fire smoke bombs during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A rocket is launched from a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A rocket is launched from a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system during a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis arrives to join the annual Key Resolve military exercise conducted by South Korea and the U.S., at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis arrives to join the annual Key Resolve military exercise conducted by South Korea and the U.S., at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap
A U.S. army soldier reaches for a stray dog after a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A U.S. army soldier reaches for a stray dog after a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A U.S. Marine takes part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean Marine Corps personnel react to smoke during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean Marine Corps personnel react to smoke during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take up their positions during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take up their positions during a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the East Sea during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016 March 8, 2016. Ssang Yong 16 is a biennial combined amphibious exercise conducted by forward-deployed U.S. forces with the Republic of Korea Navy and Marine Corps, Australian Army and Royal New Zealand Army Forces. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Craig Z. Rodarte/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer transits the East Sea during Exercise Ssang Yong 2016 March 8, 2016. Ssang Yong 16 is a biennial combined amphibious exercise conducted by forward-deployed U.S. forces with the Republic of Korea Navy and Marine Corps, Australian Army and Royal New Zealand Army Forces. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Craig Z. Rodarte/Handout via Reuters
U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are seen during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
U.S. Army M109A6 Paladin self-propelled howitzers are seen during a military exercise in Pocheon, South Korea, March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
U.S. army soldiers are seen through empty rocket pods fitted in a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
U.S. army soldiers are seen through empty rocket pods fitted in a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
A U.S. army soldier loads rocket pods on a M270A1 multiple launch rocket system as they prepare for a live-fire training exercise of the 6-37th Field Artillery Regiment at a training area near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Cheorwon, South Korea, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard, bottom, and USS Boxer, second from top, are underway with the Republic of Korea Navy Dokdo Amphibious Ready Group in the East Sea during exercise Ssang Yong 2016, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
The U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships USS Bonhomme Richard, bottom, and USS Boxer, second from top, are underway with the Republic of Korea Navy Dokdo Amphibious Ready Group in the East Sea during exercise Ssang Yong 2016, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/U.S. Marine Corps/Cpl. Darien J. Bjorndal/Handout via Reuters
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An E-2C Hawkeye is seen on the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An E-2C Hawkeye is seen on the deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis at a port in Busan, South Korea, March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Cho Jung-ho/Yonhap
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
South Korean (blue headbands) and U.S. Marines take part in a joint landing operation drill in Pohang, South Korea, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
