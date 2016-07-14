War games in the Pacific
Canadian soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment take up a position during a non-combative extraction operation in a simulated village as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016 exercise held at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike...more
Private Jessie Starks (R) of the Royal Australian Army 2RAR sets up a perimeter defense during a helicopter insertion exercise with U.S. Marines in the Kahuku mountains training area in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Marine Corporal Workman controls a Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) as he covers a position on a hillside at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Indonesian Marines prepare to breach a building during a helicopter insertion exercise with U.S. Marines in the Kahuku mountains training area in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Australian Army soldiers with the 2RAR breach a building during a helicopter insertion exercise with U.S. Marines in the Kahuku mountains training area in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Canadian soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment take up positions during a non-combative extraction operation in a simulated village at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A role-playing actor lays on the ground after emerging with a weapon to fire at Canadian soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment during a non-combative extraction operation at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A PLA Navy sailor salutes as sailors disembark the PLAN replenishment ship Gaoyouhu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Naval Frigate Hengshui (L) is moored next to the PLAN ship Xi'an after arriving at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Naval sailors line the decks aboard the PLAN Xi'an as they wait for the PLAN Frigate Hengshui to moor alongside as it arrives at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh...more
Chinese PLA Navy officer Commander Sun Hongbin looks back as he walks through a passageway aboard the PLAN replenishment ship Gaoyouhu at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Chinese Peoples Liberation Army Naval sailors line the decks aboard the PLA Frigate Hengshui as it arrives at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A role-playing actor emerges to fire his weapon at Canadian soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment during a non-combative extraction operation in a simulated village at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Canadian soldier from the Royal 22nd Regiment approaches a simulated village as he trains with his platoon during a non-combative extraction operation in urban terrain at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Marine shows off a Grp I UAS Black Hornet Drone at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Canadian soldiers from the Royal 22nd Regiment work to extract role-playing actors to safety during a non-combative extraction operation in a simulated village at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Canadian soldier is helped to safety as a platoon from the Royal 22nd Regiment train during a non-combative extraction operation in a simulated village at Camp Pendleton, California, July 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines scuffle with role-playing fellow Marines as part of a training scenario at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A view of new technology inside a U.S. Marine Forward Trauma Section (STS) shows transmitters that can transmit vital patient information to awaiting medical teams at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Australian Army soldiers with the 2RAR prepare to breach a building during a helicopter insertion exercise with U.S. Marines in the Kahuku mountains training area in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A view inside a U.S. Marine Forward Trauma Section (STS) at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines patrol with a Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marine Corporal Workman works the controls of a Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) as he covers a position on a hillside at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Marine stands behind a Multi-Utility Tactical Transport ( MUTT) during a patrol at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A U.S. Marine eats breakfast from an MRE ration during training at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines deploy a Grp I UAS : Instant Eye drone at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines catch some sleep at sunrise at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
U.S. Marines head out on a patrol at Camp Pendleton, California, July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
