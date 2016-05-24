Edition:
War in a child's hands

A boy holds the remains of a mortar shell which hit a residential building in the village of Staromikhailovka, outside the separatist-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Children play with an empty grenade launcher in the South Ossetian city of Tskhinvali, Georgia September 1, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, September 01, 2008
Children ride on makeshift swings made from remnants of rockets at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
An Israeli youth carries the remains of a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza after it landed near Kibbutz Nir Am, just outside the northern Gaza Strip January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2009
A boy displaced with his family by fighting in Misrata holds empty ammunition shells as he plays war games at a special needs school, in Libya May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2011
A youth, with a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shell, uses his mobile phone as he walks out of the Rafalla al-Sihati brigade base, part of the Libyan army, after it was attacked by demonstrators in Benghazi city September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2012
Ahmad, a Syrian boy, shows his collection of shrapnel and empty bullets in front of a destroyed house in Aleppo's Tariq al-Bab district September 12, 2012. Ahmad is collecting a piece from each shell that falls on his district and keeps them as souvenirs. REUTERS/Zain Karam

Reuters / Wednesday, September 12, 2012
Children play near the remnants of a bomb shell in the ground, which activists said were fired by a Syrian Air Force fighter jet loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Daraya near Damascus December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Derani/Shaam News Network/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, December 27, 2012
A Palestinian boy holds an Israeli artillery shell as he walks next to the remains of a house after it was demolished by Israeli troops before they pulled out from Rafah camp in the southern Gaza strip August 8, 2006. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Tuesday, August 08, 2006
Children play with musical instruments made from remnants of weapons at a basement in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
