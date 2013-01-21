Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 21, 2013 | 11:25pm IST

War over guns

<p>Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, January 21, 2013

Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 19
<p>A woman talks with her son as they participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A woman talks with her son as they participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, January 21, 2013

A woman talks with her son as they participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 19
<p>Nico Rasinski participates in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Nico Rasinski participates in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, January 21, 2013

Nico Rasinski participates in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 19
<p>Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Monday, January 21, 2013

Demonstrators participate in an anti-gun violence rally sponsored by One Million Moms for Gun Control in New York, January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 19
<p>Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, January 21, 2013

Brandon Smith poses with his AR-15 rifle during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 19
<p>(From L-R) Joe (who did not want to identify his last name), Tim Foley, James Allen and Charlie Bart pose with their guns outside the Arizona State Capitol during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

(From L-R) Joe (who did not want to identify his last name), Tim Foley, James Allen and Charlie Bart pose with their guns outside the Arizona State Capitol during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013....more

Monday, January 21, 2013

(From L-R) Joe (who did not want to identify his last name), Tim Foley, James Allen and Charlie Bart pose with their guns outside the Arizona State Capitol during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 19
<p>A man walks with his Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

A man walks with his Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, January 21, 2013

A man walks with his Remington 870 Express 12 gauge shotgun during a pro-gun and Second Amendment protest outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 19
<p>Demonstrators, who are pro-guns and support the second amendment, hold signs outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Demonstrators, who are pro-guns and support the second amendment, hold signs outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, January 21, 2013

Demonstrators, who are pro-guns and support the second amendment, hold signs outside the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix, Arizona January 19, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 19
<p>President Barack Obama (L) hugs a young boy named Grant Fritz -- one of a group of children who wrote the president letters about guns and gun control -- after signing executive orders on a series of proposals to counter gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama (L) hugs a young boy named Grant Fritz -- one of a group of children who wrote the president letters about guns and gun control -- after signing executive orders on a series of proposals to counter gun violence during an event...more

Monday, January 21, 2013

President Barack Obama (L) hugs a young boy named Grant Fritz -- one of a group of children who wrote the president letters about guns and gun control -- after signing executive orders on a series of proposals to counter gun violence during an event at the White House in Washington, January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
9 / 19
<p>Gun shop customer Dale Crosby leans in to listen to live streaming video of an announcement about gun control by President Barack Obama at the Bullet Hole gun shop in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

Gun shop customer Dale Crosby leans in to listen to live streaming video of an announcement about gun control by President Barack Obama at the Bullet Hole gun shop in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Monday, January 21, 2013

Gun shop customer Dale Crosby leans in to listen to live streaming video of an announcement about gun control by President Barack Obama at the Bullet Hole gun shop in Sarasota, Florida January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Blanco

Close
10 / 19
<p>The American flag is seen flying next to the Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. sign in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

The American flag is seen flying next to the Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. sign in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, January 21, 2013

The American flag is seen flying next to the Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. sign in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
11 / 19
<p>A display of 7-round .45 caliber handguns are seen at Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A display of 7-round .45 caliber handguns are seen at Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Monday, January 21, 2013

A display of 7-round .45 caliber handguns are seen at Coliseum Gun Traders Ltd. in Uniondale, New York January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
12 / 19
<p>Paul Hwang of Auburn, Washington, looks over a Mossberg shotgun during the annual SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade) Show in Las Vegas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus </p>

Paul Hwang of Auburn, Washington, looks over a Mossberg shotgun during the annual SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade) Show in Las Vegas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Monday, January 21, 2013

Paul Hwang of Auburn, Washington, looks over a Mossberg shotgun during the annual SHOT (Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade) Show in Las Vegas January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 19
<p>Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell </p>

Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver,...more

Monday, January 21, 2013

Josh Westerlund of Colorado Springs, holds a flag with a cannon pictured and the words "Come and Take it" written on it at the Colorado State Capital Building during an anti-gun control legislation rally organized by Guns for Everyone in Denver, Colorado January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Leffingwell

Close
14 / 19
<p>A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, January 21, 2013

A "Gun-FreeHome" sign is seen in front of a house along the route to the Chalk Hill School where the Sandy Hook Elementary School children will begin to attend classes in Monroe, Connecticut, January 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 19
<p>Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew </p>

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26,...more

Monday, January 21, 2013

Hand guns that were turned in by their owners are seen in a trash bin at a gun buyback held by the Los Angeles Police Department following the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, in Los Angeles, California, December 26, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

Close
16 / 19
<p>People take part in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in a candlelight vigil aimed at gun control laws, in New York December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

People take part in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in a candlelight vigil aimed at gun control laws, in New York December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Monday, January 21, 2013

People take part in a march across the Brooklyn Bridge in a candlelight vigil aimed at gun control laws, in New York December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
17 / 19
<p>Customers view semi automatic guns on display at a gun shop in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins </p>

Customers view semi automatic guns on display at a gun shop in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Monday, January 21, 2013

Customers view semi automatic guns on display at a gun shop in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
18 / 19
<p>Supporters of gun control legislation hold candles during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, after a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Supporters of gun control legislation hold candles during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, after a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, January 21, 2013

Supporters of gun control legislation hold candles during a rally in front of the White House in Washington, after a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, in Newtown, Connecticut December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Algeria hostage crisis

Algeria hostage crisis

Next Slideshows

Algeria hostage crisis

Algeria hostage crisis

Dozens are dead after Algerian troops stormed an industrial complex to end a hostage crisis.

21 Jan 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

19 Jan 2013
India this week

India this week

A collection of our best pictures from across India in the past week.

19 Jan 2013
Aurora movie theater reopens

Aurora movie theater reopens

The Century movie theater where 12 people were killed in a shooting rampage reopened with a private "night of remembrance" for survivors of the tragedy.

19 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast