War zone prosthetics
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria October 24, 2013. The center produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of...more
A Free Syrian Army fighter with an amputated hand poses as he waits for his prosthesis at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus, Syria October 24, 2013. The center produces prostheses from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic arm at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker holds a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Workers use a water barrel to make prostheses at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A prosthetic foot is seen as a worker produces prosthesis at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A disabled patient tries a prosthetic leg at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Prostheses are seen at a welfare workshop in Damascus October 24, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
