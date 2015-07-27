War zone work
A young boy named Issa carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Women sew while working in a garment factory in Idlib city, Syria July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
A butcher works outside a shop as people sit near him in Deir al-Zor, eastern Syria December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Forty-two-year-old Abu Ali combs sheep skins inside his workshop in Maaret al-Naaman town in Idlib province February 28, 2015. Abu Ali inherited his hundred year old family profession. Having lost his equipment in the country's turmoil, he had to go...more
A Syrian cobbler repairs a military boot at his shop in Damascus February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman works at an agriculture field in Aleppo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Residents work at a workshop to produce fans and wind turbines in order to generate electricity in the besieged town of Hazeh in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus December 13, 2014. REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy
Civil defense members pose for a picture after they finished working at a damaged site hit by what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Aryan neighborhood April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A medical laboratory technician views blood samples from patients showing symptoms of leishmaniasis through a microscope at a hospital in Aleppo, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Employees work at Syria's central bank in the main business district of Damascus April 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A boy helps his father, who is a blacksmith, at his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man chooses food at a shop in the al-Rawda neighborhood in Damascus April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
A woman carries a child as she walks past a boy selling yogurt along a street in Aleppo's Bab al-Hadeed district December 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hebbo
A handicapped man buys goods from a grocery shop in Old Aleppo January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
A man works at a bakery in Aleppo city December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A worker works on prosthetic limbs at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer...more
A man works in his kebab shop in Ain Terma neighborhood, Damascus January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man works inside a factory that manufactures medical gauze in the rebel-controlled area of Hamouriyeh in Damascus suburb April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
A carpenter works inside his workshop in the old city of Aleppo October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Next Slideshows
Uighur refugees of Turkey
Thousands of members of China's Muslim ethnic minority, the Uighur, have reached Turkey in the last year.
President Obama in Kenya
President Obama on his first visit as president to his father's homeland in Kenya.
Inside the White House on 9/11
Newly-released photos from inside the White House on September 11th, 2001.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
MORE IN PICTURES
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Deadly blast at Manchester Ariana Grande concert
A blast at a concert in the northern English city of Manchester where U.S. singer Ariana Grande had been performing left an unknown number of people dead and injured, police said.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Endgame in Mosul
Seven months into the campaign to recapture Mosul, Islamic State militants are besieged in its northwestern corner.
Curtain closes on Ringling Brothers circus
The clowns, animal acts and acrobats of the storied Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus take their final bow.
North Korea's rockets
Inside North Korea's secretive weapons program.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
President Trump becomes the first sitting U.S. president to pray at Jerusalem's Western Wall.
Billboard Music Awards
Highlights from the Billboard Music Awards.