Warm waters of Cuba
People swim at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. On Sunday, Cuba registered a temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius, (103.5 degrees Fahrenheit), 0.1 degrees less than the island's historic record, according to Jose Rubiera, Director of the National...more
People enjoy the sea early in the morning in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired computer programmer Esperanza Delgado (C), 61, smokes a cigarette before swimming in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired chef Edita Mijares, 67, swims in the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired Mechanical Engineer Enrique Biosca, 76, looks to the camera before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired school teacher Ilda Fortuna, 67, sunbathes at the seafront in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A woman talks to a friend (unseen) before entering the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Retired biologist Rosa Cornide, 81, swims at the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A man prepares to enter the sea in Havana, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Next Slideshows
The state of gay marriage
Public support for gay marriage in the U.S. has steadily grown in recent years and is particularly strong among younger Americans.
Big blow-ups
Giant inflatable balloons that act as art, amusement or statement.
Apple Watch arrives
The Apple Watch goes on sale around the world, capping months of publicity and a frenetic two weeks of pre-orders.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes or made news during the past week in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.