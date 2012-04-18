Warren Buffett
Business magnate Warren Buffett and his wife Astrid Menks arrive for a State Dinner held in honor of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha at the White House in Washington March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers
U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to recipient Warren Buffett during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett (L) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates pose for a photo while each holding a cup of DQ ice cream upside down during their visit to a new Dairy Queen store in Beijing September 30, 2010....more
Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett plays table tennis with world champion Ariel Hsing using a giant paddle at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting weekend in Omaha May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett reacts after taking a bite of a Dairy Queen vanilla orange ice cream bar at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett waves his ukulele with The Quebe Sisters Band at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha May 1, 2010. Buffett played "I've Been Working on the Railroad." REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Berkshire Hathaway shareholder hold a fake dollar bill with the face of billionaire financier and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett during the kick-off celebration at the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 2,...more
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) speaks as she sits with billionaire financier Warren Buffett at a fundraising event in New York City June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Warren Buffett (R) speaks while Bill (L) and Melinda Gates smile during a news conference in New York June 26, 2006. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Billionaire Warren Buffett, wearing a traditional tikka or a red mark on the forehead, speaks during a news conference in Bangalore March 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
