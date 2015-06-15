Warrior cricket

Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015....more

Robert Piroris of the Maasai Cricket Warriors plays against the British Army Training Unit (BATUK) cricket team during a charity tournament called the "Last Male Standing" at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia national park, Kenya June 14, 2015. The cricket tournament is hosted at the home of the last surviving male northern white rhino, and hopes to raise awareness of the plight of endangered animals and the need for community involvement in conservation. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

