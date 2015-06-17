Warriors win NBA title
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Andre Iguodala (9) pose with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 105-97 in game six of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loan Arena in Cleveland, June 16, 2015. Mandatory...more
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the court after losing to the Golden State Warriors. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) kisses the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) in the closing seconds. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds his daughter Riley Curry after the game. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Golden State Warriors celebrate with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) react after a three pointer during the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate during a watch party at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates winning. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrate. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9). Mandatory Credit: Ezra Shaw-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate during a watch party at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with forward David Lee (10). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) dunks during the third quarter. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (bottom left), forward Draymond Green (23), Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (center right) and center Timofey Mozgov (center left) fight for a rebound during the third quarter. Mandatory Credit:...more
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova (8) during the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers center Timofey Mozgov (20) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Harrison Barnes (40) and guard Andre Iguodala (9). Mandatory Credit: Tony Dejak-Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fans celebrate during a watch party at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Golden State Warriors fan holds a flag during a watch party in Oakland. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) warms up before game six. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
