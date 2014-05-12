Edition:
India

Washington Monument reopens

Monday, May 12, 2014

People, who are first in line, await for tickets to the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The Washington Monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRAVEL SOCIETY DISASTER)

Monday, May 12, 2014

Members of the Fife and Drum Corps march during the re-opening ceremony for the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)

Monday, May 12, 2014

Jenny and Kevin Carrasquillo take a "selfie" with their tickets for the re-opening of the Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TRAVEL DISASTER)

Monday, May 12, 2014

A girl shakes hands with a man dressed as the Washington Monument at the monument's re-opening ceremony in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument, long a landmark on the U.S. capital's skyline, reopened on Monday after being closed for repairs for almost three years after it was damaged in a 5.8-magnitude earthquake in August 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRAVEL)

Monday, May 12, 2014

A cyclist passes the re-opened Washington Monument in Washington May 12, 2014. The monument was closed in 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY TRANSPORT DISASTER)

Monday, May 12, 2014

Free from its scaffolding, the Washington Monument is re-opened to the public May 12, 2014. The monument has been closed since 2011 after it suffered widespread damage caused by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake along the East Coast. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY DISASTER)

Monday, May 12, 2014

The west-facing side of the Washington Monument is photographed the day after an earthquake damaged the top of the monument, in Washington, August 24, 2011. It will cost almost 10 million to repair the eathquake damage. Repairs are expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete. REUTERS/Molly Riley

Monday, May 12, 2014

A close up view of the Washington Monument shows visible damages in Washington, September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Monday, May 12, 2014

Small cracks are visible from the inside of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service

Monday, May 12, 2014

Inspectors work inside the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, August 24, 2011. REUTERS/National Park Service

Monday, May 12, 2014

A worker prepares rappelling lines at the top of the Washington Monument as inspections to the structure begin, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, May 12, 2014

A woman walks up to the Washington Monument in Washington, September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, May 12, 2014

President Obama returns on board Marine One helicopter to the White House in Washington, April 20, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 12, 2014

The Washington Monument is seen in an undated U.S. Department of Interior photo taken from a National Park Service helicopter in Washington released on President's Day, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout via Reuters (UNITED STATES - Tags: TRAVEL) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS PICTURE IS...more

The Washington Monument is seen in an undated U.S. Department of Interior photo taken from a National Park Service helicopter in Washington released on President's Day, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/National Park Service/Handout via Reuters

Monday, May 12, 2014

An art installation of 857 empty school desks stands at the National Mall, near the Washington Monument, June 20, 2012. Each of the desks represents a U.S. student who drops out every hour of every school day, according to the College Board which set up the installation. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 12, 2014

Fireworks light up the sky over the United States Capitol dome and the Washington Monument as the U.S. celebrates its 235th Independence Day in Washington, July 4, 2011 . REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Monday, May 12, 2014

The White House is seen near the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, May 12, 2014

Downtown Washington in an aerial view taken May 19, 2011. At bottom left is the World War II memorial with the Washington Monument and National Mall at center and the U.S. Capitol building at upper right. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Monday, May 12, 2014

Cherry trees bloom in view of the Washington Monument during the National Cherry Blossom Festival along the Tidal Basin in Washington, April 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, May 12, 2014

The White House is seen with the Washington Monument behind it and the Jefferson Memorial, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

