Washington Navy Yard shooting
Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in...more
A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more
Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department
A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington,...more
Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
