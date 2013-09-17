Edition:
Washington Navy Yard shooting

<p>Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Policemen string police tape outside the Brooklyn residence Cathleen Alexis, mother of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Anthony Little, brother in-law of suspected Washington Navy Yard shooter Aaron Alexis, walks down the steps of the Brooklyn residence of Cathleen Alexis, mother of Aaron, in New York September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas</p>

A U.S. flag flies at half staff at the White House September 16, 2013 in remembrance of victims of a shooting in the U.S. Navy Yard in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Heavily armed police walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in Washington had died at the hospital, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

An official from the Washington, DC Office of the Medical Examiner wheels a body on a gurney out of the emergency room at George Washington University Hospital shortly after it was announced that the first victim of the shooting at the Navy Yard in...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A family member of a Navy Yard worker who was evacuated during a shooting arrives hoping to find him at a makeshift shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department</p>

Aaron Alexis in an undated photo. REUTERS/Fort Worth Police Department

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A law enforcement officer with a rifle sits in a helicopter above the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Marines watch from their barracks as police respond to a shooting by multiple gunmen at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A woman weeps as she is reunited with her husband, who was one of hundreds of Navy Yard workers evacuated to a makeshift Red Cross shelter after a shooting, at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington,...more

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Heavily armed U.S. marshals walk from the Washington Navy Yard after a shooting by multiple gunmen in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A U.S. Park Police officer moves bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Members of various law enforcement agencies are pictured at the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A police vehicle is seen as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A police helicopter lifts what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Navy Yard workers evacuated after the shooting are reunited with loved ones at a makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Members of the United States Marine Corps maintain a watch on their barracks as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A woman wipes away tears as she arrives at a makeshift shelter for evacuated Navy Yard workers, at Nationals Park baseball stadium near the affected naval installation in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers are deployed on a rooftop as they respond to a shooting on the base at the Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Evacuees raise their hands as they are escorted from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Washington DC Mayor Vincent Gray speaks during a news conference as police respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Emergency responders arrive at the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A helicopter pulls what appears to be a shooting victim up as it hovers over a rooftop on the Washington Navy Yard campus in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Police block off the M Street, SE, as they respond to a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A law enforcement officer keeps bystanders back from the scene of a shooting at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Washington Navy Yard personnel are evacuated after a gunman reportedly shot several people inside the base in Washington, September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

<p>A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

A police helicopter flies over the Washington Navy Yard as police respond to a shooting, in Washington September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Tuesday, September 17, 2013

