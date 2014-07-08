Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 8, 2014 | 9:45pm IST

Washington welcomes marijuana

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Hu Barney, smokes a joint during 420Fest at the Luxe Nightclub in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
1 / 18
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cloned marijuana plants are pictured at the Sea of Green Farms growing facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
2 / 18
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Robert Badillo smokes vaporized marijuana inside Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
3 / 18
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Medical marijuana patient Roger Lingle sniffs a starter plant he bought at the Canna Pi medical marijuana dispensary in Seattle, Washington, November 20, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Close
4 / 18
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Bob Leeds, co-owner of Sea of Green Farms, shows some of the marijuana he produces during a tour of his company's facility in Seattle, Washington June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
5 / 18
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Participants smoke marijuana around 4:20 pm at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
6 / 18
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Seattle Seahawks-themed marijuana cupcakes are displayed at the Queen Anne Cannabis Club in Seattle, Washington January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
7 / 18
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
An English Bulldog wears a marijuana-leaf lei at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
8 / 18
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A vendor displays products at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
9 / 18
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Festival goers are given bags of Doritos corn chips by Seattle Police Department officers during the Hempfest rally in downtown Seattle, Washington August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
10 / 18
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A woman smokes a joint at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
11 / 18
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Cookies shaped like marijuana leafs are pictured at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
12 / 18
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Audience members cheer as free vapor pens are tossed into the crowd at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
13 / 18
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A man lights up after the law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana went into effect in Seattle, Washington December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff Despeaux
Close
14 / 18
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Nick Cookro (R), 34, of Seattle inhales marijuana smoke from a plastic bag as Lina Joseph of Puyallup, Washington looks on, at the Seattle Hempfest 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
15 / 18
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Members of a medical marijuana delivery service promote their business at the High Times U.S. Cannabis Cup in Seattle, Washington September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Close
16 / 18
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
A customer rolls a joint made of half marijuana and half tobacco to smoke inside of Frankie Sports Bar and Grill in Olympia, Washington on December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Nick Adams
Close
17 / 18
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

Tuesday, July 08, 2014
Employee Stephen Young restocks the shelves behind bullet-proof glass at Northwest Patient Resource Center in Seattle, Washington January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The next Panama Canal?

The next Panama Canal?

Next Slideshows

The next Panama Canal?

The next Panama Canal?

Lake Nicaragua or Cocibolca is part of proposed plans for a new canal that would compete with the Panama Canal.

08 Jul 2014
Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede

The world famous rodeo kicks off in Calgary.

08 Jul 2014
Mud Olympics

Mud Olympics

Participants are happy as pigs to play sports in the muck at the Mud Olympics in Germany.

08 Jul 2014
Crusader reenactment

Crusader reenactment

Enthusiasts reenact a 12th century Crusader battle.

07 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures