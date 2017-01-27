Edition:
Washington's "March for Life"

An anti-abortion demonstrator (L) and a pro-choice counter-protester (R) laugh together as the annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence waves at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
An anti-abortion demonstrator argues with pro-choice counter-protesters during the annual March for Life. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court where it is met by pro-choice counter-protesters. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Nicole Davis embraces her daughter Jadyn as they pray outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
An anti-abortion activist holds a rosary outside the Supreme Court. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The annual March for Life proceeds up Capitol Hill on Constitution Avenue. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather outside the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway rides back to the White House after speaking at a rally before the annual March for Life on the grounds of the Washington Monument. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Anti-abortion activists gather for the National March for Life rally. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
The annual March for Life concludes at the Supreme Court in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Anti-abortion and pro-choice activists gather at the Supreme Court for the National March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, January 28, 2017
The annual March for Life rally takes place on the grounds of the Washington Monument in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Thousands of people gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
