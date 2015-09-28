Wasteland weekend
Enthusiast Desirae Hepp, dressed as "Immortan Joe," poses for a portrait during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. The four-day event has a post-apocalyptic theme and is inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise....more
Enthusiasts wear costumes during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. The four-day event has a post-apocalyptic theme and is inspired by the Mad Max movie franchise. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts ride their customized vehicles during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts watch a fight in the gladiator arena during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Brien Deegan waits on his motorcycle during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts ride their customized vehicles during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts cheer during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Byron Priore rides his metallic motorized horse during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Mike Kemling, dressed as "Wasteland Ranger," poses for a portrait during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Barbara Ellquist (L) helps fellow enthusiast Christine Shea with her costume during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts are tied to a vehicle during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Johnny Skunt gets sprayed with water during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People ride a customized vehicle during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts wearing costumes are pictured during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts watch fights at the Thunderdome during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People stand at a post office during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts wear costumes at the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Jake McKinnon, dressed as "Pez Brother of Wez," poses for a portrait during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts Ian Stevens and Sara Buchholz pose for a portrait during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An enthusiast salutes from a vehicle during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts fight at the Thunderdome during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts watch fights at the Thunderdome during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts fight at the Thunderdome during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts watch a burlesque performance during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiasts play cards at the casino during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Fire dancers perform during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Guards watch over the crowd during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Enthusiast Barbara Ellquist, dressed as "Auntie Virus," poses for a portrait during Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An enthusiast holds a 'wanted' poster during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
People climb on the Thunderdome as they watch a performance during the Wasteland Weekend event in California City, California September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
