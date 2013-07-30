Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jul 30, 2013 | 1:45pm IST

Watch this

<p>Detail of the clock that adorns the Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas</p>

Detail of the clock that adorns the Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Detail of the clock that adorns the Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas

Close
1 / 28
<p>A clock is stuck to a wall opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A clock is stuck to a wall opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A clock is stuck to a wall opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 28
<p>Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
3 / 28
<p>Brazilian soccer icon Pele gestures in front of the countdown clock during an event marking one year to the kick-off of the 2014 FIFA World Cup at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files</p>

Brazilian soccer icon Pele gestures in front of the countdown clock during an event marking one year to the kick-off of the 2014 FIFA World Cup at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Brazilian soccer icon Pele gestures in front of the countdown clock during an event marking one year to the kick-off of the 2014 FIFA World Cup at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files

Close
4 / 28
<p>Visitors stand in front of relics of a collapsed middle school and a clock sculpture showing 14:28, the time when the 7.9 earthquake in 2008 which killed nearly 70,000 people struck, ahead of the 5th anniversary of the earthquake at a memorial relics park in Yingxiu township, Sichuan province, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files</p>

Visitors stand in front of relics of a collapsed middle school and a clock sculpture showing 14:28, the time when the 7.9 earthquake in 2008 which killed nearly 70,000 people struck, ahead of the 5th anniversary of the earthquake at a memorial relics...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Visitors stand in front of relics of a collapsed middle school and a clock sculpture showing 14:28, the time when the 7.9 earthquake in 2008 which killed nearly 70,000 people struck, ahead of the 5th anniversary of the earthquake at a memorial relics park in Yingxiu township, Sichuan province, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Close
5 / 28
<p>A French Puma Support helicopter from the French Army Air Corps flies past Big Ben as it participates in a training exercise in London April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files</p>

A French Puma Support helicopter from the French Army Air Corps flies past Big Ben as it participates in a training exercise in London April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A French Puma Support helicopter from the French Army Air Corps flies past Big Ben as it participates in a training exercise in London April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files

Close
6 / 28
<p>The clock, set to the time of liberation, of the Gate Building at former concentration camp Buchenwald is pictured near Weimar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files</p>

The clock, set to the time of liberation, of the Gate Building at former concentration camp Buchenwald is pictured near Weimar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

The clock, set to the time of liberation, of the Gate Building at former concentration camp Buchenwald is pictured near Weimar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files

Close
7 / 28
<p>A clock bearing the logo of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is pictured in front of VIG's headquarters in Vienna April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files</p>

A clock bearing the logo of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is pictured in front of VIG's headquarters in Vienna April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A clock bearing the logo of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is pictured in front of VIG's headquarters in Vienna April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files

Close
8 / 28
<p>People wait to see the "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files</p>

People wait to see the "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

People wait to see the "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files

Close
9 / 28
<p>Peter Shugrue checks one of four custom, flush mounted clocks, destined for installation in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Electric Time Company factory in Medfield, Massachusetts March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files</p>

Peter Shugrue checks one of four custom, flush mounted clocks, destined for installation in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Electric Time Company factory in Medfield, Massachusetts March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Peter Shugrue checks one of four custom, flush mounted clocks, destined for installation in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Electric Time Company factory in Medfield, Massachusetts March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

Close
10 / 28
<p>Workers fix a clock installed on a flower bed at a business district in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files</p>

Workers fix a clock installed on a flower bed at a business district in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Workers fix a clock installed on a flower bed at a business district in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Close
11 / 28
<p>A wooden clock is seen hanging in the house of Andrey Martynuk in the town of Dzerzhinsk, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Minsk, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files</p>

A wooden clock is seen hanging in the house of Andrey Martynuk in the town of Dzerzhinsk, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Minsk, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A wooden clock is seen hanging in the house of Andrey Martynuk in the town of Dzerzhinsk, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Minsk, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files

Close
12 / 28
<p>The Grand Central Terminal Clock sits above the information booth at the center of the main concourse at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files</p>

The Grand Central Terminal Clock sits above the information booth at the center of the main concourse at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

The Grand Central Terminal Clock sits above the information booth at the center of the main concourse at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Close
13 / 28
<p>Cuckoo clocks are on display at a stall in a Christmas market in Potsdam, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files</p>

Cuckoo clocks are on display at a stall in a Christmas market in Potsdam, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Cuckoo clocks are on display at a stall in a Christmas market in Potsdam, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

Close
14 / 28
<p>Clocks show five to twelve in Duesseldorf December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files</p>

Clocks show five to twelve in Duesseldorf December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Clocks show five to twelve in Duesseldorf December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files

Close
15 / 28
<p>Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
16 / 28
<p>A person holds up an Apple iPad with the latest operating system in this illustration picture taken in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files</p>

A person holds up an Apple iPad with the latest operating system in this illustration picture taken in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A person holds up an Apple iPad with the latest operating system in this illustration picture taken in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files

Close
17 / 28
<p>A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA/Files</p>

A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA/Files

Close
18 / 28
<p>Muslims stand behind Islamic prayer clocks installed at a mosque after Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

Muslims stand behind Islamic prayer clocks installed at a mosque after Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Muslims stand behind Islamic prayer clocks installed at a mosque after Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
19 / 28
<p>A commemorative cup for the London 2012 Olympic Games sits next to a Big Ben clock tower tea pot in a shop window in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files</p>

A commemorative cup for the London 2012 Olympic Games sits next to a Big Ben clock tower tea pot in a shop window in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A commemorative cup for the London 2012 Olympic Games sits next to a Big Ben clock tower tea pot in a shop window in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

Close
20 / 28
<p>Jamie Penaloza, a member of Sotheby's auction house staff poses for a photograph looking at The Shah of Persia's Elephant Automation Clock, circa 1780, with a guide price of &pound;1-2 million (1.5-3 million US$), London, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files</p>

Jamie Penaloza, a member of Sotheby's auction house staff poses for a photograph looking at The Shah of Persia's Elephant Automation Clock, circa 1780, with a guide price of £1-2 million (1.5-3 million US$), London, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul...more

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Jamie Penaloza, a member of Sotheby's auction house staff poses for a photograph looking at The Shah of Persia's Elephant Automation Clock, circa 1780, with a guide price of £1-2 million (1.5-3 million US$), London, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files

Close
21 / 28
<p>A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
22 / 28
<p>Municipal workers lay flowers in the street clock in Kiev, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files</p>

Municipal workers lay flowers in the street clock in Kiev, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

Municipal workers lay flowers in the street clock in Kiev, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

Close
23 / 28
<p>The old tower is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti/Files</p>

The old tower is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

The old tower is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti/Files

Close
24 / 28
<p>The Gastown Steam Clock marks the noon hour in Vancouver, British Columbia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files</p>

The Gastown Steam Clock marks the noon hour in Vancouver, British Columbia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

The Gastown Steam Clock marks the noon hour in Vancouver, British Columbia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files

Close
25 / 28
<p>A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files</p>

A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files

Close
26 / 28
<p>A clock and watch vendor plays with his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a market in Beijing January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/Files</p>

A clock and watch vendor plays with his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a market in Beijing January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A clock and watch vendor plays with his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a market in Beijing January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/Files

Close
27 / 28
<p>A visitor is reflected in a mirror at a curio shop at the annual "Kala Ghoda" (Black Horse) arts festival in Mumbai November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A visitor is reflected in a mirror at a curio shop at the annual "Kala Ghoda" (Black Horse) arts festival in Mumbai November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, July 30, 2013

A visitor is reflected in a mirror at a curio shop at the annual "Kala Ghoda" (Black Horse) arts festival in Mumbai November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Staying cool

Staying cool

Next Slideshows

Staying cool

Staying cool

How the world is keeping cool this summer.

30 Jul 2013
Lumberjack World Championships

Lumberjack World Championships

Over 100 competitors from around the world take part in the Lumberjack World Championships in Wisconsin.

29 Jul 2013
Working conditions in Bangladesh

Working conditions in Bangladesh

As concern runs high about the safety of garment workers, there are also many other industries in Bangladesh, from ship breaking to stone crushing to cigarette...

29 Jul 2013
Inflatable Sumo

Inflatable Sumo

Pictures of people running and cycling, wearing inflatable Sumo suits.

29 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures