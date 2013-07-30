Watch this
Detail of the clock that adorns the Grand Lounge South Beach mansion formerly owned by fashion designer Gianni Versace in Miami Beach, Florida July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Gaston De Cardenas
A clock is stuck to a wall opposite the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, where Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to give birth, in London July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Files are stacked next to a clock inside a storeroom at the Central Telegraph Office in New Delhi July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Brazilian soccer icon Pele gestures in front of the countdown clock during an event marking one year to the kick-off of the 2014 FIFA World Cup at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Files
Visitors stand in front of relics of a collapsed middle school and a clock sculpture showing 14:28, the time when the 7.9 earthquake in 2008 which killed nearly 70,000 people struck, ahead of the 5th anniversary of the earthquake at a memorial relics...more
A French Puma Support helicopter from the French Army Air Corps flies past Big Ben as it participates in a training exercise in London April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Files
The clock, set to the time of liberation, of the Gate Building at former concentration camp Buchenwald is pictured near Weimar April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Files
A clock bearing the logo of Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) is pictured in front of VIG's headquarters in Vienna April 3, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/Files
People wait to see the "La Estrella" (The Star) brotherhood procession during Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain, March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo/Files
Peter Shugrue checks one of four custom, flush mounted clocks, destined for installation in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Electric Time Company factory in Medfield, Massachusetts March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files
Workers fix a clock installed on a flower bed at a business district in Beijing March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files
A wooden clock is seen hanging in the house of Andrey Martynuk in the town of Dzerzhinsk, some 40 km (25 miles) southwest of Minsk, February 19, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/Files
The Grand Central Terminal Clock sits above the information booth at the center of the main concourse at Grand Central Terminal in New York, January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files
Cuckoo clocks are on display at a stall in a Christmas market in Potsdam, December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Clocks show five to twelve in Duesseldorf December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/Files
Workers are pictured beneath clocks displaying time zones in various parts of the world at an outsourcing centre in Bangalore February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A person holds up an Apple iPad with the latest operating system in this illustration picture taken in Madrid September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/Files
A wall is seen inside of a home in the earthquake-stricken village of Varzaqan near Ahar, in the East Azerbaijan province, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Arash Khamooshi/ISNA/Files
Muslims stand behind Islamic prayer clocks installed at a mosque after Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Kolkata August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A commemorative cup for the London 2012 Olympic Games sits next to a Big Ben clock tower tea pot in a shop window in London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files
Jamie Penaloza, a member of Sotheby's auction house staff poses for a photograph looking at The Shah of Persia's Elephant Automation Clock, circa 1780, with a guide price of £1-2 million (1.5-3 million US$), London, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paul...more
A roadside vendor waits for customers at his stall of clocks and watches in the old quarters of Delhi June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
Municipal workers lay flowers in the street clock in Kiev, May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files
The old tower is seen collapsed after an earthquake in Finale Emilia May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti/Files
The Gastown Steam Clock marks the noon hour in Vancouver, British Columbia March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andy Clark/Files
A shoe shine man sits in front of a closed shop in central Athens February 8, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis/Files
A clock and watch vendor plays with his mobile phone as he waits for customers at a market in Beijing January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang/Files
A visitor is reflected in a mirror at a curio shop at the annual "Kala Ghoda" (Black Horse) arts festival in Mumbai November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
