Watching Jack Warner

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine...more

Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner (R), who leads the Independent Liberal Party and is a parliamentary representative for Chaguanas West, listens to a constituent of his region in Chaguanas, Trinidad and Tobago, June 6, 2015. Warner is among nine current and former FIFA officials and five corporate executives charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes. REUTERS/Andrea de Silva

Close