Pictures | Thu Jun 7, 2012 | 12:35am IST

Watching Miley grow up

<p>Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus pose backstage at the 2006 American Music Awards in November 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus pose backstage at the 2006 American Music Awards in November 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Miley Cyrus, star of The Disney Channel's series 'Hannah Montana', performs during the ABC Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in New York, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Miley Cyrus, star of The Disney Channel's series 'Hannah Montana', performs during the ABC Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in New York, June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Miley Cyrus acts shocked as Disney character Minnie Mouse kisses her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, at the premiere of the Disney Channel movie "High School Musical 2," at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Miley Cyrus acts shocked as Disney character Minnie Mouse kisses her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, at the premiere of the Disney Channel movie "High School Musical 2," at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, August 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>Miley Cyrus, dressed in Valentino, arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Miley Cyrus, dressed in Valentino, arrives at the 80th annual Academy Awards, the Oscars, in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the "Idol Gives Back" show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the "Idol Gives Back" show at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Miley Cyrus waves at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus waves at the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Miley Cyrus performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York, July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Miley Cyrus performs on ABC's 'Good Morning America' in New York, July 18, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid </p>

Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York, July 25, 2008. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the Miley's Sweet 16 Share the Celebration" party at Disneyland in Anaheim, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the Miley's Sweet 16 Share the Celebration" party at Disneyland in Anaheim, October 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2008 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus perform the song Fifteen at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus perform the song Fifteen at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Miley Cyrus is positioned by her publicist at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. Cyrus is wearing a sequinned Zuhair Murad couture gown.REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Miley Cyrus is positioned by her publicist at the 81st Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 22, 2009. Cyrus is wearing a sequinned Zuhair Murad couture gown.REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus attend the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray Cyrus attend the premiere of "Hannah Montana the Movie" in Los Angeles, April 2, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

<p> Miley Cyrus introduces The Black Eyed Peas performance at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Miley Cyrus introduces The Black Eyed Peas performance at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Miley Cyrus wins Best Song from a Movie for The Climb in Hannah Montana: the Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus wins Best Song from a Movie for The Climb in Hannah Montana: the Movie at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Miley Cyrus arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Miley Cyrus arrives at the 82nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Cast member Miley Cyrus smiles at the premiere of "The Last Song" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California March 25, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 31. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Cast member Miley Cyrus smiles at the premiere of "The Last Song" at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California March 25, 2010. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 31. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the Rock in Rio Music Festival in Lisbon, May 29, 2010. REUTERS/Hugo Correia

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Miley Cyrus performs during the "Rock in Rio" music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera </p>

Miley Cyrus performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Arganda del Rey near Madrid, June 6, 2010. REUTERS/Susana Vera

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber perform at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber perform at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Miley Cyrus performs at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese </p>

Miley Cyrus performs at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during a German game show in Hanover, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool </p>

Miley Cyrus performs during a German game show in Hanover, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool

<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Madrid, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea Comas </p>

Miley Cyrus performs during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2010 in Madrid, November 7, 2010. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

<p>Miley Cyrus takes part in a German game show in Hanover, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool </p>

Miley Cyrus takes part in a German game show in Hanover, November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Peter Steffen/Pool

<p>Miley Cyrus smiles at actor Liam Hemsworth as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Miley Cyrus smiles at actor Liam Hemsworth as they arrive at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

<p>Miley Cyrus poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus </p>

Miley Cyrus poses on the red carpet as she arrives at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

<p>Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas </p>

Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth arrive at the 20th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

