Pictures | Tue Sep 27, 2016 | 9:30am IST

Watching the debate

Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Donald Trump is seen on television screens at the media room. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A U.S. Democrat living in Mexico watches the debate in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A group of Trump supporters watch at a restaurant in Medina Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Luis Perez, 35, (2nd L) and his 18-month-old daughter Gizelle, and Polo Morales, 39, (R) watch the debate among U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company looks at a monitor displaying the debate in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A worker watches the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump inside an appliances showroom in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People watch a broadcast of the debate at a cafe in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Women watch a broadcast of the debate with U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the debate. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
