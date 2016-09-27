Watching the debate
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Donald Trump is seen on television screens at the media room. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A U.S. Democrat living in Mexico watches the debate in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A group of Trump supporters watch at a restaurant in Medina Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
Luis Perez, 35, (2nd L) and his 18-month-old daughter Gizelle, and Polo Morales, 39, (R) watch the debate among U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An employee of a foreign exchange trading company looks at a monitor displaying the debate in Tokyo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
A worker watches the debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump inside an appliances showroom in metro Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
People watch a broadcast of the debate at a cafe in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Women watch a broadcast of the debate with U.S. citizens and immigrants who cannot vote in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Patrons at McGregor's Bar and Grill in San Diego watch the debate. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
People watch the debate outside Hofstra University. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
Who's at the presidential debate?
Insiders and familiar faces in the audience at Hofstra.
North Korea air show
The reclusive state shows off its aviation prowess at the Wonsan Air Festival.
Syrian army declares offensive on Aleppo
Warplanes launched heavy air strikes on rebel-held areas of Aleppo after the Russian-backed Syrian army declared an offensive to fully capture Syria's biggest...
Athletes protest racial injustice
Athletes stage on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.