Wed Nov 9, 2016

Watching the election from abroad

A woman reacts to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People react to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man dressed as Uncle Sam attends an election night viewing party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman participates in an election night viewing party in San Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Attendees at a U.S. presidential election night event at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People react to television coverage of at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People attend a U.S. presidential elections night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
U.S. flags are projected on the facade of the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man dances during an election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman photographs herself with a cardboard figure of Donald Trump in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, reaches for a badge in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A guest at an event called organized by the U.S. Consulate, casts a pretend vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Election party leaflets and lanyards on display ahead of the election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People attend a U.S. presidential election night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat

Democrat Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth defeats Mark Kirk in their Senate race in Illinois.

09 Nov 2016
I Voted Today

I Voted Today

The faces of Americans at the polling stations.

09 Nov 2016
Strange polling places

Strange polling places

A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot

09 Nov 2016
American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate

American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate

Voters visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.

09 Nov 2016

