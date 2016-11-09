Watching the election from abroad
A woman reacts to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People react to television coverage of election results at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man dressed as Uncle Sam attends an election night viewing party in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman participates in an election night viewing party in San Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Attendees at a U.S. presidential election night event at the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People react to television coverage of at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a U.S. presidential elections night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
U.S. flags are projected on the facade of the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A man dances during an election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman photographs herself with a cardboard figure of Donald Trump in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, reaches for a badge in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A guest at an event called organized by the U.S. Consulate, casts a pretend vote for Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Election party leaflets and lanyards on display ahead of the election night party at the U.S. Embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a U.S. presidential election night event held by the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A guest at an event called the U.S. Presidential Election Watch, organized by the U.S. Consulate, in Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Next Slideshows
Tammy Duckworth wins Senate seat
Democrat Iraq war veteran Tammy Duckworth defeats Mark Kirk in their Senate race in Illinois.
I Voted Today
The faces of Americans at the polling stations.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
American women celebrate their first female presidential candidate
Voters visit the grave of women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.