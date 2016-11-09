Edition:
India
Wed Nov 9, 2016

Watching the election results

Marvin DeLeon of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A Trump supporter watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A woman reacts to television coverage during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results come in from the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People react to television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Jim Livesey and Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee cheer at Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
People react to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A girl colors an electoral map red or blue as returns are announced at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. RUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
Supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
A man reacts to returns at Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
The Empire State building displays an election themed light show in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2016
