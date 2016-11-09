Watching the election results
Marvin DeLeon of Washington County, NY, cries as he stands in the overflow crowd for Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A supporter of Donald Trump watches results at his election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally in Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Trump supporter watches returns on Fox News in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A woman reacts to television coverage during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch results come in from the overflow crowd outside the nominee's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Supporters of Hillary Clinton watch and wait at her election night rally in New York. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People react to television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Jim Livesey and Jill Huennekens of Milwaukee cheer at Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
People react to the television coverage of election results during an election party at the U.S. embassy in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hundreds of Hillary Clinton supporters gather to watch the election results in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Tracy Terrill (R) kisses his partner John Diaz during Hillary Clinton's election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A girl colors an electoral map red or blue as returns are announced at Republican Governor Pat McCrory's election-night party in Raleigh, North Carolina. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A supporter of Hillary Clinton reacts at her election night rally at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. RUTERS/Adrees Latif
Supporter of Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton watch results at her election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man reacts to returns at Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, U.S., November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
The Empire State building displays an election themed light show in New York. REUTERS/Alex Wroblewski
