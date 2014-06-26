Edition:
Watching the game

Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity

Friday, June 27, 2014
Men watch the 2014 World Cup Group B soccer match between the Netherlands and Australia on a laptop, at a camel market in Daba, Saudi Arabia, June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
President Barack Obama and his senior adviser Valerie Jarrett watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One on their way to Minnesota, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

President Barack Obama and his senior adviser Valerie Jarrett watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One on their way to Minnesota, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Friday, June 27, 2014
President Barack Obama and his senior adviser Valerie Jarrett watch first half action of the U.S. and Germany World Cup soccer match while aboard Air Force One on their way to Minnesota, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A vendor prepares meal as customers watch the live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, at a restaurant in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A vendor prepares meal as customers watch the live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, at a restaurant in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, June 27, 2014
A vendor prepares meal as customers watch the live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, at a restaurant in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
A supermarket owner watches a live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

A supermarket owner watches a live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Friday, June 27, 2014
A supermarket owner watches a live broadcast of the 2014 World Cup Group E soccer match between Ecuador and France, in Marseille, France, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
People watch a public broadcast of a 2014 World Cup soccer match at a food court inside a shopping mall in Lima, Peru, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

People watch a public broadcast of a 2014 World Cup soccer match at a food court inside a shopping mall in Lima, Peru, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch a public broadcast of a 2014 World Cup soccer match at a food court inside a shopping mall in Lima, Peru, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Friday, June 27, 2014
Restaurant visitors react on missed chance of Brazil's Fred as they watch the World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Cameroon on TV at the Juventus restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A taxi driver watches the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Algeria while driving on a highway in Brasilia June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A taxi driver watches the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Algeria while driving on a highway in Brasilia June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Friday, June 27, 2014
A taxi driver watches the 2014 World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Algeria while driving on a highway in Brasilia June 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana on a tablet device, as they wait for the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival to begin, at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, south of Munich, Germany, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

German fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana on a tablet device, as they wait for the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival to begin, at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, south of Munich, Germany, June 21, 2014....more

Friday, June 27, 2014
German fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana on a tablet device, as they wait for the Sonnwendfeuer (Midsummer) Festival to begin, at Mt. Kampenwand in Bavarian Alps, Aschau, south of Munich, Germany, June 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lukas Barth
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Friday, June 27, 2014
Boys watch a screening of the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, at the slum of Varjao on the outskirts of Brasilia, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in a bar in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in a bar in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in a bar in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 27, 2014
Brazilian patient Gabriel, 18, and his cousin Bianca react as they watch the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico at the Cancer Itaci Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A couple watches a big screen showing 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, during a public viewing event in Natal, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A couple watches a big screen showing 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, during a public viewing event in Natal, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Friday, June 27, 2014
A couple watches a big screen showing 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, during a public viewing event in Natal, Brazil, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman, wearing a wig with the colors of Mexico's national flag, smiles as she stands at a restaurant broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A woman, wearing a wig with the colors of Mexico's national flag, smiles as she stands at a restaurant broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, June 27, 2014
A woman, wearing a wig with the colors of Mexico's national flag, smiles as she stands at a restaurant broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico, in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
A television broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico is seen among religious icons at a store in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

A television broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico is seen among religious icons at a store in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Friday, June 27, 2014
A television broadcasting the 2014 World Cup Group A soccer match between Brazil and Mexico is seen among religious icons at a store in Guadalajara, Mexico, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
People watch the 2014 World Cup opening soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Recife old town, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

People watch the 2014 World Cup opening soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Recife old town, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch the 2014 World Cup opening soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Recife old town, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
People on a street watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People on a street watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Friday, June 27, 2014
People on a street watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People watch Germany playing against Portugal in a World Cup soccer match during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People watch Germany playing against Portugal in a World Cup soccer match during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch Germany playing against Portugal in a World Cup soccer match during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German soccer fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the 'Fan Mile' in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

German soccer fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the 'Fan Mile' in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Friday, June 27, 2014
German soccer fans watch the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the 'Fan Mile' in Berlin, Germany, June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Croatian fans react to being behind late in the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Croatian fans react to being behind late in the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Friday, June 27, 2014
Croatian fans react to being behind late in the opening soccer match of the 2014 World Cup in the Astoria neighborhood of Queens, New York June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man prepares to barbecue as fans watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a bar near the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A man prepares to barbecue as fans watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a bar near the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, June 27, 2014
A man prepares to barbecue as fans watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a bar near the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A television is seen protected by beach umbrellas as friends watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A television is seen protected by beach umbrellas as friends watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 27, 2014
A television is seen protected by beach umbrellas as friends watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People inside and out of an establishment watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

People inside and out of an establishment watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Friday, June 27, 2014
People inside and out of an establishment watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia in Mangaratiba, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

People watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch the opening match of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia on the beach in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Fans watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia from the street as a woman stands outside a bar on a street in the Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Fans watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia from the street as a woman stands outside a bar on a street in the Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 27, 2014
Fans watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia from the street as a woman stands outside a bar on a street in the Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Brazilians watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia at Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Brazilians watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia at Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Friday, June 27, 2014
Brazilians watch the 2014 World Cup soccer match between Brazil and Croatia at Pelourinho neighborhood in Salvador, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, June 27, 2014
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People watch as Brazil's Neymar celebrates a goal on television during the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

People watch as Brazil's Neymar celebrates a goal on television during the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch as Brazil's Neymar celebrates a goal on television during the 2014 World Cup opening match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Friday, June 27, 2014
People watch the 2014 World Cup match between Brazil and Croatia at a beach bar in Recife, Brazil, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Friday, June 27, 2014
People sit on sofas as they watch the opening game of the 2014 World Cup between Brazil and Croatia, during a public viewing event at the Alte Foersterei stadium in Berlin, Germany, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Prison fight club

Prison fight club

