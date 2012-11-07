Edition:
Watching the results

<p>People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Marta Nunez from Honduras wears a Barack Obama dress as she watches TV screens in Times Square giving election results, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

<p>Sarah Jackson looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, November 07, 2012

