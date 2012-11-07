Watching the results
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama supporters watch the returns prior to his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters of President Obama cheer during his election night rally in Chicago, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the presidential election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Passers-by glance up at TV screens to follow election results during Mitt Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters embrace after hearing voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney during his election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Supporters watch voting returns at the election night rally for Mitt Romney in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People react as they watch coverage of the election at the New York Republican State Committee's "Victory Party" event in New York, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Supporters look on as they watch results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A Romney supporter looks anxious as she watches election results come in during Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Marta Nunez from Honduras wears a Barack Obama dress as she watches TV screens in Times Square giving election results, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marta Nunez from Honduras wears a Barack Obama dress as she watches TV screens in Times Square giving election results, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A supporter looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Nancy French clasps her hands as she watches the results come in at Romney's election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sarah Jackson looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sarah Jackson looks on as she watches results at the Romney election night rally in Boston, November 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Goran Tomasevic: Afghanistan
Images from an embed on the frontlines of Afghanistan.
Strange polling places
A look at the unusual places where voters will be casting their ballot
Festive season
The onset of winter marks the festive season in India, starting with Navratri and Durga Puja, followed by Dussehra and ending with Diwali.
The last day
Images from the final day of the presidential campaign.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.