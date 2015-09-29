Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2015 | 4:20pm IST

Water on Mars

Dark narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae emanating out of the walls of Garni crater on Mars are seen in an image produced by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Dark narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae emanating out of the walls of Garni crater on Mars are seen in an image produced by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Dark narrow streaks called recurring slope lineae emanating out of the walls of Garni crater on Mars are seen in an image produced by NASA, Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
1 / 26
Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence...more

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
Dark, narrow, 100 meter-long streaks on Mars inferred to have been formed by contemporary flowing water are seen in an image produced by NASA, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the University of Arizona. Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water may flow on the surface of Mars during the planet's summer months, a paper published on Monday showed. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
2 / 26
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2011
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
3 / 26
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp is pictured in August 2012.

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp is pictured in August 2012.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp is pictured in August 2012.
Close
4 / 26
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars is shown in March 2014.

Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars is shown in March 2014.

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars is shown in March 2014.
Close
5 / 26
Gale Crater on the planet Mars is shown in this artist's depiction. Billions of years ago, a lake once filled the 96-mile wide crater being explored by Curiosity, bolstering evidence that the planet most like Earth in the solar system was suitable for microbial life. REUTERS/NASA

Gale Crater on the planet Mars is shown in this artist's depiction. Billions of years ago, a lake once filled the 96-mile wide crater being explored by Curiosity, bolstering evidence that the planet most like Earth in the solar system was suitable...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2014
Gale Crater on the planet Mars is shown in this artist's depiction. Billions of years ago, a lake once filled the 96-mile wide crater being explored by Curiosity, bolstering evidence that the planet most like Earth in the solar system was suitable for microbial life. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 26
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
7 / 26
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken on June 27, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
8 / 26
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA

The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 26
In this image taken by Curiosity's Mast Camera, the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer is pictured, with the Martian landscape in the background, Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth, which helps in analyzing the terrain. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

In this image taken by Curiosity's Mast Camera, the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer is pictured, with the Martian landscape in the background, Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the...more

Reuters / Thursday, September 13, 2012
In this image taken by Curiosity's Mast Camera, the Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer is pictured, with the Martian landscape in the background, Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth, which helps in analyzing the terrain. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
10 / 26
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
11 / 26
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
12 / 26
The Hubble Space Telescope snapped this portrait of Mars within minutes of the planet's closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years on August 27, 2003. REUTERS/NASA

The Hubble Space Telescope snapped this portrait of Mars within minutes of the planet's closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years on August 27, 2003. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
The Hubble Space Telescope snapped this portrait of Mars within minutes of the planet's closest approach to Earth in nearly 60,000 years on August 27, 2003. REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 26
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice in this image acquired on January 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice in this image acquired on January 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice in this image acquired on January 16, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
14 / 26
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Close
15 / 26
This self-portrait of Curiosity rover is shown in this composite image released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

This self-portrait of Curiosity rover is shown in this composite image released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, June 06, 2013
This self-portrait of Curiosity rover is shown in this composite image released May 30, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 26
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter in an image taken January 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter in an image taken January 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter in an image taken January 2013. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
Close
17 / 26
The top of a rock called Bathurst Inlet. REUTERS/NASA

The top of a rock called Bathurst Inlet. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2012
The top of a rock called Bathurst Inlet. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 26
The Martian horizon seen by a camera onboard Curiosity in August 2012. REUTERS/NASA

The Martian horizon seen by a camera onboard Curiosity in August 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 08, 2012
The Martian horizon seen by a camera onboard Curiosity in August 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 26
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm in June 2008. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University

Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm in June 2008. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2008
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm in June 2008. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona/Texas A&M University
Close
20 / 26
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2006
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Caltech
Close
21 / 26
Rocky cliffs in the foreground named Cape Verde are seen in this image taken by Mars Exploration rover in 2006. REUTERS/NASA-JPL

Rocky cliffs in the foreground named Cape Verde are seen in this image taken by Mars Exploration rover in 2006. REUTERS/NASA-JPL

Reuters / Saturday, October 07, 2006
Rocky cliffs in the foreground named Cape Verde are seen in this image taken by Mars Exploration rover in 2006. REUTERS/NASA-JPL
Close
22 / 26
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera, released in March 2004, shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS

This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera, released in March 2004, shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera, released in March 2004, shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS
Close
23 / 26
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity in January 2005. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity in January 2005. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity in January 2005. REUTERS/NASA/JPL/Cornell
Close
24 / 26
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the rover. Image taken January 2004. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell

A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the rover. Image taken January 2004. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell
Close
25 / 26
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity released in August 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU

A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity released in August 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity released in August 2011. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Cornell/ASU
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Modi in America

Modi in America

Next Slideshows

Modi in America

Modi in America

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

29 Sep 2015
Obama meets Putin

Obama meets Putin

Obama meets the Russian leader during the U.N. General Assembly.

29 Sep 2015
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

Sky-watchers marvel at a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.

29 Sep 2015
Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Revisiting the Umbrella Revolution

Protesters mark the one-year anniversary of the Occupy Central movement in Hong Kong.

29 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast