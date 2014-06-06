Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 6, 2014 | 12:10pm IST

Water, water everywhere

A couple rests on a seaside promenade during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A couple rests on a seaside promenade during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Friday, June 06, 2014
A couple rests on a seaside promenade during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
1 / 25
Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in Mathura November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in Mathura November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in Mathura November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 25
A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 25
A boy swims in a polluted water channel to search for coins thrown by devotees as religious offerings near a temple in Kolkata June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy swims in a polluted water channel to search for coins thrown by devotees as religious offerings near a temple in Kolkata June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, June 06, 2014
A boy swims in a polluted water channel to search for coins thrown by devotees as religious offerings near a temple in Kolkata June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
4 / 25
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar

Friday, June 06, 2014
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Close
5 / 25
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, June 06, 2014
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Close
6 / 25
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Friday, June 06, 2014
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
7 / 25
A Kashmiri boy paddles his boat in the waters of Anchar Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A Kashmiri boy paddles his boat in the waters of Anchar Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, June 06, 2014
A Kashmiri boy paddles his boat in the waters of Anchar Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
8 / 25
A man bathes while sitting under a water tanker in Jammu March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A man bathes while sitting under a water tanker in Jammu March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, June 06, 2014
A man bathes while sitting under a water tanker in Jammu March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
9 / 25
Girls sitting in a plastic pool filled with coloured water splash the water during Holi celebrations in Hyderabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Girls sitting in a plastic pool filled with coloured water splash the water during Holi celebrations in Hyderabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
Girls sitting in a plastic pool filled with coloured water splash the water during Holi celebrations in Hyderabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 25
Children bath under a water pipe on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Children bath under a water pipe on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, June 06, 2014
Children bath under a water pipe on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
11 / 25
A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra

Friday, June 06, 2014
A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
Close
12 / 25
People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 25
A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

Friday, June 06, 2014
A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Close
14 / 25
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, June 06, 2014
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 25
A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Friday, June 06, 2014
A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Close
16 / 25
Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Friday, June 06, 2014
Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Close
17 / 25
Men take shelter under a footbridge in a park during a rain shower in New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Men take shelter under a footbridge in a park during a rain shower in New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, June 06, 2014
Men take shelter under a footbridge in a park during a rain shower in New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Close
18 / 25
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Friday, June 06, 2014
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Close
19 / 25
Members of the Rajput community are hit by police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Members of the Rajput community are hit by police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, June 06, 2014
Members of the Rajput community are hit by police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
20 / 25
A local resident carries a metal pitcher filled with free drinking water after collecting it from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A local resident carries a metal pitcher filled with free drinking water after collecting it from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 06, 2014
A local resident carries a metal pitcher filled with free drinking water after collecting it from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 25
Local residents crowd to collect free drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Local residents crowd to collect free drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 06, 2014
Local residents crowd to collect free drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
22 / 25
A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Friday, June 06, 2014
A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Close
23 / 25
Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Friday, June 06, 2014
Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
24 / 25
A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, June 06, 2014
A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
The G7 Summit

The G7 Summit

Next Slideshows

The G7 Summit

The G7 Summit

The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.

06 Jun 2014
World Pork Expo 2014

World Pork Expo 2014

Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.

06 Jun 2014
Return to Normandy

Return to Normandy

Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

06 Jun 2014
Ascent to Everest

Ascent to Everest

More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa...

05 Jun 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures