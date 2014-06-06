Water, water everywhere
A couple rests on a seaside promenade during a rain shower in Kochi May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Devotees play after offering prayers in the river Yamuna on the occasion of the Hindu festival "Bhai Dooj" in Mathura November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A Langur monkey drinks water while sitting on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy swims in a polluted water channel to search for coins thrown by devotees as religious offerings near a temple in Kolkata June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shout slogans as police use a water cannon to stop them from moving towards the office of Akhilesh Yadav, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Polling officers with electronic voting machines (EVM) along with Indian security personnel travel in a boat to reach polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of the general election in Assam April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A boy takes a bath along a pavement in Chennai March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
A Kashmiri boy paddles his boat in the waters of Anchar Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man bathes while sitting under a water tanker in Jammu March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Girls sitting in a plastic pool filled with coloured water splash the water during Holi celebrations in Hyderabad March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children bath under a water pipe on the banks of the river Ganges in Allahabad January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A fisherman rows his makeshift boat to fish in the waters of the Bay of Bengal at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/R Narendra
People from a nearby village cross floodwaters using ropes connected to trees, at Ganjam district in Odisha October 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A flood-affected woman standing on a makeshift raft chases away boys in a flooded village in Morigaon district of Assam September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Village boys jump from a tyre tube into floodwaters at Danapur, on the outskirts of Patna August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A fisherman arranges his fishing net at a beach against the backdrop of pre-monsoon clouds in Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Sikh men ride a jeep during a heavy rain shower in Chandigarh June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Men take shelter under a footbridge in a park during a rain shower in New Delhi September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Demonstrators are hit by a police water cannon as they shout slogans during a protest in New Delhi December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Members of the Rajput community are hit by police water cannon during a protest in New Delhi August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A local resident carries a metal pitcher filled with free drinking water after collecting it from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Local residents crowd to collect free drinking water from a municipal corporation water tanker in Ahmedabad March 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A labourer drinks water as he takes a break from loading coal onto trucks at a coal yard near Chiwaki railway station in Allahabad May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Donkeys crowd at a water tank during an annual donkey fair at Vautha, 49km (31 miles) south of Ahmedabad October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
The G7 Summit
The G7 gathering of the world's biggest industrial nations meet without Russia for the first time in 17 years.
World Pork Expo 2014
Pigs, presenters and pork aficionados meet up at the world's largest pork-specific trade show.
Return to Normandy
Veterans gather in Normandy for the 70th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Ascent to Everest
More than 4,000 climbers have reached the summit of Everest, the world's highest peak, since it was first scaled by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa...
MORE IN PICTURES
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.