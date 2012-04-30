Edition:
India
Mon Apr 30, 2012 | 11:10pm IST

Water woes plague India

<p>A labourer washes her face from a water tanker in front of residential apartments undergoing construction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 16. 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A Hindu woman drinks sea water after performing prayers along the shores of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A labourer drinks water while taking a break from spreading paddy crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A Gujjar or nomad girl carries a metal pitcher filled with drinking water against the backdrop of monsoon clouds outside her mud house after a heavy downpour on the outskirts of Jammu September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Two boys sit on a water supply pipe over a polluted canal while filling a container with drinking water from a leak in the pipe in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Residents queue up to fill containers with drinking water from a local government supply truck in Ahmedabad June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Women gather around a well to draw drinking water near the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Women draw drinking water on the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A woman fills her pitcher with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A worker sleeps on Aquafina bottled water inside a cargo transport vehicle in Mumbai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A man bathes on a cold winter morning at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

<p>Labourers take shelter under a water tanker during a heavy rain shower at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files</p>

Monday, April 30, 2012

