Water woes plague India
A labourer washes her face from a water tanker in front of residential apartments undergoing construction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 16. 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A labourer washes her face from a water tanker in front of residential apartments undergoing construction in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi March 16. 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women carry metal pitchers filled with drinking water at Charnaka village in Patan district of Gujarat April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A woman drinks water while having lunch inside a workshop in an industrial area in Mumbai, February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Hindu woman drinks sea water after performing prayers along the shores of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Hindu woman drinks sea water after performing prayers along the shores of the Arabian Sea at Juhu Beach in Mumbai January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Gujjar or nomad woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A labourer drinks water while taking a break from spreading paddy crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A labourer drinks water while taking a break from spreading paddy crop in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A Gujjar or nomad girl carries a metal pitcher filled with drinking water against the backdrop of monsoon clouds outside her mud house after a heavy downpour on the outskirts of Jammu September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A Gujjar or nomad girl carries a metal pitcher filled with drinking water against the backdrop of monsoon clouds outside her mud house after a heavy downpour on the outskirts of Jammu September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Two boys sit on a water supply pipe over a polluted canal while filling a container with drinking water from a leak in the pipe in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Two boys sit on a water supply pipe over a polluted canal while filling a container with drinking water from a leak in the pipe in Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh, June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Residents queue up to fill containers with drinking water from a local government supply truck in Ahmedabad June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Residents queue up to fill containers with drinking water from a local government supply truck in Ahmedabad June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women fill their pitchers with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women gather around a well to draw drinking water near the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women gather around a well to draw drinking water near the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women draw drinking water on the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
Women draw drinking water on the banks of the dried-up Vakaria lake at Vakaria village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman fills her pitcher with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman fills her pitcher with drinking water from a "virda", a small opening made by villagers manually to collect water, from the dried-up Banas river at Sukhpur village, north of Ahmedabad May 12, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman drinks water as she waits for her turn to draw water from a well near the banks of the dried-up Dharji lake at Dharji village, west of Ahmedabad, May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A girl fills up a container with drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board, in the Okhla industrial area in New Delhi June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A worker sleeps on Aquafina bottled water inside a cargo transport vehicle in Mumbai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A worker sleeps on Aquafina bottled water inside a cargo transport vehicle in Mumbai March 22, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A worker uses a hose to clean between tracks at a railway station in Chennai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A man bathes on a cold winter morning at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man bathes on a cold winter morning at a roadside in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi January 2, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
A man brushes his teeth against the backdrop of the Howrah Bridge on the banks of river Ganges during early morning in Kolkata October 20, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/Files
Labourers take shelter under a water tanker during a heavy rain shower at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Labourers take shelter under a water tanker during a heavy rain shower at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
Next Slideshows
Stars descend on Washington
Celebrities, journalists and political figures attend the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Royal Wedding redux
Highlights from last year's wedding of William and Kate.
Celebrity sightings
The week in celebrity spottings.
Beyonce: Most beautiful woman
Beyonce is named the world's most beautiful woman of 2012 by People magazine.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.