Waves and kicks for shanty town kids

Children stand on surfboards during a surfing lesson at a beach near Alto Peru shanty town in Lima January 15, 2014. Since 2008, the NGO Alto Peru seeks to offer children from a poor fishermen neighbourhood known as Alto Peru, the chance to learn and practise alternative sports such as surfing and Muay Thai for free. Around 60 children attend morning and night lessons conducted by skilled teachers who impart to them positive values and skills on how to make a change in the society where they live, according to NGO Alto Peru. Picture taken January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU - Tags: SOCIETY SPORT POVERTY EDUCATION)