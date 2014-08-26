We can be heroes
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he clean Nihonbashi bridge with a broom while clad in a costume, featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. While most superheroes fight crime, for one...more
An unidentified man, who calls himself Mangetsu-man (Mr. Full Moon), pauses as he cleans Nihonbashi bridge using a broom with a volunteer, while clad in a costume featuring a full moon for a head, in Tokyo August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
An anti-government demonstrator dressed as comic book superhero Batman walks in front of the Maracana stadium during a protest outside the nearby Indian museum in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tadahiro Kanemasu a.k.a the "Carry-Your-Pram-Ranger" carries a woman's shopping cart at the station in Tokyo August 23, 2013. In a green outfit with silver trim and matching mask, a superhero waits by the stairs of a Tokyo subway station, lending his...more
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as Batman, poses for a picture at home in Taubate city in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 11, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate....more
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing...more
Street artist Ruben Oviedo, 40, dressed as comics superhero Thor, poses for a photograph inside his home in downtown Mexico City March 7, 2013. Oviedo, a former television and theater actor, began working as a street artist in downtown Mexico City a...more
Patrick O'Brien jogs around Lake Harriet in south Minneapolis in a Spider-Man wind suit, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Miller
A man dressed as Batman and a burglary suspect stand in a police station in Bradford, northern England, on February 25, 2013, in this still photograph taken from video and provided by West Yorkshire Police on March 4, 2013. A mystery man dressed as...more
A man dressed as 'Superpublica', an invented superhero who defends public education, poses as students protest against spending cuts in public education in Oviedo, northern Spain, April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
Batman is pulled over by police in Montgomery County, Maryland on March 21, 2012, as pictured in this handout photo received by Reuters March 30, 2012. Police said Batman's black Lamborghini did not have proper license plates. According to published...more
Artists dressed as "Thor" (L) and "Iron Man" pose for photographers next to a line of police officers during a demonstration outside the Federal District Government building at Zocalo Square in Mexico city July 13, 2012. The artists were requesting...more
Self proclaimed vigilante "superheroes" (L to R) Caballero, Midnight Sun and Phoenix Jones stand guard at the front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Seattle after May Day protests went violent May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
Comic book fan Sergio Felipe puts on his Iron Man character mask at the unveiling of the "Marvel Superhero Experience" at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York April 26, 2012. The museum unveiled wax statues based on the the Marvel Entertainment...more
An environmental activist dressed as a superhero smiles as she is detained during a rally in opposition to the Keystone XL Pipeline on the sidewalk in front of the White House in Washington March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A striker dressed as the Incredible Hulk gestures on the picket line with the Writers Guild of America at the NBC television network studios in Burbank, California November 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
An athlete dressed as Superman runs through a refreshment point of the Prague Marathon at the city center in the Czech capital Prague May 11, 2008. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Zoltan Kohari (R), known as the Slovak Batman, laughs with neighbor Jana Kocisova in the town of Dunajska Streda, some 34 miles (55 km) south of Bratislava March 9, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without...more
Pedro Sanchez, a dwarf bullfighter dressed in a "Superman" costume, from the Superlandia group flips near a calf at the Plaza de Toros La Macarena in Medellin February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera
Eric Royster (L) in costume as "Captain America" walks with his wife Andrea O'Leary and 4-year-old daughter Isabella as they enjoy the pop culture convention Comic Con in New Orleans, Louisiana January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Haber
Herbert Chavez poses with his life-sized Superman statues inside his house in Calamba Laguna, south of Manila October 12, 2011. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo
Activists dressed as a Captain America and a patriot attend the Tea Party Patriots "Continuing Revolution" rally on Capitol Hill in Washington March 31, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A high school graduate, painted as Captain America for his initiation into Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ) during the traditional "trote", stands in Cinelandia Square in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2011. The students used Captain America as the...more
Students dressed as superheroes protest against the government in Santiago, July 18, 2011. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Caballero
A member of Fathers for Justice protests near a police cordon before Britain's leadership election debates in Bristol, south-west England, April 22, 2010. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A competitor wears a Batman outfit as he participates in the Tartu ski marathon in Otepaa, Estonia February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
United Auto Workers (UAW) union member Maryo Mendez wears a costume and plants a sign in the back of his pickup truck at the UAW union hall in Fremont, California February 12, 2010. Mendez, a worker at the Toyota/NUMMI plant for 19 years, and other...more
A visitor dressed like the Joker character from the movie "The Dark Knight" walks during the 40th annual Comic Con Convention in San Diego July 23, 2009. The convention runs July 23-26. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A voter dressed as a Spiderman enters a polling station in Hong Kong September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
People dressed in costumes of fictional superheroes conduct a mock security patrol in Milan July 16, 2009 to protest Italy's centre-right coalition's tough new law against illegal immigration. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A man dressed as Spider-Man breakdances while promoting the movie "Spider-Man 3" at a shopping district in Taipei May 6, 2007. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
Police officers stand nearby as Fathers 4 Justice protestors dressed as Batman (R), Robin (C) and Captain America wave whilst standing above Downing Street in London February 28, 2005. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
