Weapons of Ferguson

A counter-strike (CS) grenade that was retrieved from the aftermath of demonstrations in Ferguson, Missouri on August 18, 2014 is displayed in a still life photograph taken on September 30, 2014. This August 9, 2015 will be the first anniversary of the fatal shooting of unarmed black teenager Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson. Brown's death sparked months of sometimes violent protests both in Ferguson and around the United States following subsequent police killings of unarmed black men in several other cities. It also spurred the "Black Lives Matter" movement that has cast a spotlight on long-troubled relations between police and minority residents of many U.S. cities. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

