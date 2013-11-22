Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Nov 23, 2013 | 12:45am IST

Wear it like Beckham

<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
1 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the...more

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. The Beckhams donated shoes and clothing to the Red Cross charity shop to help its efforts to raise money for the victims of the typhoon Haiyan which devastated parts of the Philippines. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
2 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
3 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
4 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
5 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013.REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
6 / 10
<p>Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

Shoppers look at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
7 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
8 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
9 / 10
<p>A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Saturday, November 23, 2013

A shopper looks at items donated by David and Victoria Beckham at a Red Cross charity shop in Chelsea, central London, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Next Slideshows

Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards

Highlights from the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

22 Nov 2013
Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive

Adam Levine: Sexiest man alive

People magazine picks the Maroon 5 singer as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

20 Nov 2013
Highest paid musicians

Highest paid musicians

Forbes releases its 2013 list of which musicians made the most money in the past year.

20 Nov 2013
Catching Fire red carpet

Catching Fire red carpet

The LA premiere of "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

19 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures