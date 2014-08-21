Edition:
Wearing a veil in Britain

Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like her strict interpretation of Islam. Sundas says, "I was determined to wear it nonetheless as I had a conviction in my heart that I wanted to please God instead of people. I don't have such a strict interpretation of covering now, instead I focus more on modesty and moderate covering." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their mother, who doesn't cover her head and didn't like this strict interpretation of Islam. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm going to stand out whatever I do, so I might as well wear the headscarf." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila, Sanaa's mother, says "she may start to wear the headscarf every day next year. Sanaa will decide for herself when she's ready to wear it." REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You don't have to wear it. You're still young!" She loves to wear the hijab and has as many as 60 or 70 different scarves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported her so it was easy for her to make the decision. She says if felt like nothing had changed except her relationship with God. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Pictures