Wearing a veil in Britain
Brenda gets her eyes tested in east London March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sundas' grandmother, Bashir (L) wishes her luck before her Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Sundas started wearing a headscarf at the age of 18. She faced a lot of opposition, particularly from her...more
Sundas wears a Pakistani wedding veil ahead of her traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Shanza takes photographs during her sister's traditional Islamic wedding blessing held at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. Shanza and her sister Sundas both faced a lot of opposition to their wearing a veil, particularly from their...more
Sundas, her mother Naheed (C), and sister Shanza (R), pose for a photograph after an interview with Reuters, at home in Walthamstow, east London November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Brenda talks while her daughters eat ice cream in Westfield, east London October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Youth worker Sumreen, 18, teaches children a nasheed or Islamic religious song, at a Islamic youth centre in Leyton, east London November 17, 2013. Sumreen first decided to wear the headscarf after a driver shouted racist abuse at her. She said "I'm...more
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. Sanaa wears the hijab on Saturday mornings when she attends an Islamic school and occasionally wears the hijab for school. Dalila,...more
Sanaa, 10, puts on her hijab as she gets ready for Islamic Saturday school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Sanaa, 10, and her sister Israa, 7, get ready for Islamic school in Leyton, east London November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Ameera, 12, waits to go ice skating in east London March 8, 2014. Ameera first wore the hijab as part of her primary school uniform. She started to wear it full time age 9 because most of her friends wore the hijab. Her mother would tell her "You...more
Ameera, 12, ice skates in east London March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Madiha, 12, and Afsha, 11, pose for a picture outside London Mosque in west London November 1, 2013. Madiha and Afsha started to wear the hijab around the age of 8. They wear the hijab for religious observance, modesty and to protect themselves....more
Yasmin (L), 16, pushes Hana (C), 16, on a swing after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. Hana started wearing her headscarf full time aged 12. She was already wearing it at school and her family supported...more
Yasmin (2nd L), 16, Hana (C), 16, and their friends walk in the park after finishing a GCSE exam near their school in Hackney, east London June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
