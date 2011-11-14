Weaving a Persian rug
A worker sits in front of a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Two workers dye silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A view shows the hand of a worker at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker checks dyed silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker dyes silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Dyed silks are stocked at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Employees work on looms at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker hangs dyed silks on the rooftop of a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Atena, a 4-year-old girl, works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Dyed silks are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Workers adjust hand dyed wools at a dye workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker repairs a handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Wool and equipments used to make Iranian carpets are seen inside a plastic basket at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A woman walks down the stairs as a worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
Dyed wool are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
An artist draws a design for a carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker stands in front of an Iranian handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A worker adjusts a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
A handmade carpet waits for repair at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl
