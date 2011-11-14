Edition:
Weaving a Persian rug

<p>A worker sits in front of a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A worker sits in front of a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker sits in front of a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Two workers dye silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Two workers dye silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Two workers dye silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A view shows the hand of a worker at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A view shows the hand of a worker at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A view shows the hand of a worker at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker checks dyed silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker checks dyed silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker checks dyed silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker dyes silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker dyes silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker dyes silks at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Dyed silks are stocked at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Dyed silks are stocked at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Dyed silks are stocked at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Employees work on looms at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Employees work on looms at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Employees work on looms at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker hangs dyed silks on the rooftop of a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker hangs dyed silks on the rooftop of a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker hangs dyed silks on the rooftop of a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Atena, a 4-year-old girl, works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Atena, a 4-year-old girl, works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Atena, a 4-year-old girl, works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Dyed silks are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Dyed silks are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Dyed silks are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Workers adjust hand dyed wools at a dye workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Workers adjust hand dyed wools at a dye workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Workers adjust hand dyed wools at a dye workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker repairs a handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker repairs a handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker repairs a handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Wool and equipments used to make Iranian carpets are seen inside a plastic basket at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Wool and equipments used to make Iranian carpets are seen inside a plastic basket at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Wool and equipments used to make Iranian carpets are seen inside a plastic basket at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A woman walks down the stairs as a worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A woman walks down the stairs as a worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A woman walks down the stairs as a worker works on a loom at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>Dyed wool are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Dyed wool are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

Dyed wool are hung out to dry at a dye factory in the Dram industrial area, northwestern Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>An artist draws a design for a carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

An artist draws a design for a carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

An artist draws a design for a carpet at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker stands in front of an Iranian handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A worker stands in front of an Iranian handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker stands in front of an Iranian handmade carpet at a carpet workshop in Kashan, south of Tehran, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A worker adjusts a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

A worker adjusts a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A worker adjusts a loom at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

<p>A handmade carpet waits for repair at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

A handmade carpet waits for repair at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Monday, November 14, 2011

A handmade carpet waits for repair at a carpet workshop in Qom, south of Tehran, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

