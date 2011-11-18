Week in fashion
A model presents a creation by Indonesia's designer Erliana Sumali during Jakarta Fashion Week in Jakarta, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima make a heart sign while celebrating after presenting creations during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Models present creations by Indonesian designer Delly Andriani during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Models present creations by Indonesian designer Sebastian Gunawan during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Models present creations by Kenzo during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Model Adriana Lima presents a creation during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Armory in New York, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Malaysian fashion designer Hazwani Osman presents his design from "Blossoming An-Nour... A Glory of Hang Li Po" collection during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Lady Gaga receives the Pop International Bambi award from German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld during the 63rd Bambi media awards ceremony in Wiesbaden, Germany, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A model presents a creation by Indonesia's designer Imelda Kartini during Jakarta Fashion Week in Jakarta, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Two women attend a same-sex wedding fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Models present creations from "The Forbidden City" collection by Zizi Design of Malaysia during the "Oriental Charm" Islamic Fashion Festival in Kuala Lumpur, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Adhie and Alie during Jakarta Fashion Week, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Supri
A model presents a creation by French fashion designer Philippe Guilet during the fashion show "100%.RO", inspired by Romania's cultural heritage, at the French embassy in Bucharest, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel
Models dress up and put on make-up backstage before a same-sex wedding dress fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Pedro Almodovar, Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld attend the Museum of Modern Art's fourth annual Film Benefit in New York, November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kena Betancur
Models present creations by Argentine designer Fabian Zitta during a same-sex wedding fashion show in Buenos Aires, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
A model sits backstage before the opening of the Nigeria Fashion Week in Lagos, November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
