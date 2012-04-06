Edition:
Week in fashion

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Models present creations from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Models present creations by young Kyrgyz designers during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

A model presents a creation by a Kyrgyz young designer during the Fashion Week in Bishkek April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Contestants take part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A contestant takes part in the final of the 7th China Supermodel Contest on the last day of China Fashion Week in Beijing April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model presents a creation at the 1st Salon du Chocolat (Zurich Chocolate Show) in Zurich March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A model presents a creation from EVE'S Temptation Lingerie Collection 2012 at China Fashion Week in Beijing March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model looks at her iPad backstage before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A model rehearses before the Celestial Spring Chu Yan and Zhang Jing Collection 2012 during China Fashion Week in Beijing March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

