Week in fashion
Models present creations by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations by fashion designers Nicola Formichetti and Romain Kremer for Mugler as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion during the opening show for the week-long Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 16,...more
Models present creations by fashion designers Nicola Formichetti and Romain Kremer for Mugler as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion during the opening show for the week-long Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presents a creation by Maltese body and makeup artist Justin Brincat at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation by German designer Karl Lagerfeld as part of his 2012-2013 Cruise collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Chateau de Versailles, outside Paris May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model showcases a hairdo styled by Redken during a fashion show, part of the Audi Fashion Festival, in Singapore, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presents a creation by Georgian designer Lela Eloshvili during Tbilisi Fashion Week, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Jean Fares at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model showcases a hairdo styled by Redken during a fashion show, part of the Audi Fashion Festival, in Singapore, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Hong Kong actor Chow Yun-fat smiles as he presents a Hugo Boss creation during the BOSS Black fall/winter 2012 fashion show by Hugo Boss in Beijing, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang
A model presents a creation by Maltese hairstylist Annalise Azzopardi at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Models present creations by Georgian designer Aka Nanitashvili during Tbilisi Fashion Week, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model showcases a hairdo styled by Redken during a fashion show, part of the Audi Fashion Festival, in Singapore, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presenting a creation from American designer Jonathan Simkhai drops her shoe during the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presenting a creation of American designer Jonathan Simkhai picks up her dropped shoe during a fashion show part of the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presents a creation by Maltese hairstylist Steve Vella at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model showcases a hairdo styled by Redken during a fashion show, part of the Audi Fashion Festival, in Singapore, May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presents a creation by Maltese body and makeup artist Justin Brincat at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation from Berlin-based designer Saena Chun during a fashion show part of the Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A model presents a creation by Maltese designers Charles & Ron at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation by Maltese hairstylist Annalise Azzopardi at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A model presents a creation by Georgian designer Lela Eloshvili during Tbilisi Fashion Week, May 18, 2012. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A model presents a creation by Mexican designer Gianfranco Reni at the Malta Fashion Awards 2012 at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta' Qali, outside Valletta, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Models present creations by fashion designers Nicola Formichetti and Romain Kremer for Mugler as part of their Fall/Winter 2012-2013 women's ready-to-wear fashion during the opening show for the week-long Audi Fashion Festival in Singapore, May 16,...more
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.