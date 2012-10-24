Week in fashion
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a creation by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A model presents a hairstyle creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a hairstyle creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Cheap Monday during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by Colombian Cheviotto Jeans during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Juliana Iraizoz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Hernan Zajar during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Mass Concrete during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a hairstyle creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a hairstyle creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/RicardoRojas
A model gets ready back stage during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/RicardoRojas
Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a creation by Colombian designer Renata Lozano during Cali Exposhow, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model presents a hairstyle and nail creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a hairstyle and nail creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Jon Sonen during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Jade en Plus during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model wears a creation presented by I-ModeC during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Trinidad and Tobago designer Meiling Esau during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model displays a creation by aJeante (Antigua and Barbuda) during the Dominicana Moda Fashion Week 2012 in Santo Domingo, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Prolivon during the 2013 Spring/Summer show at Shanghai Fashion Week, October 20, 2012. REUTER/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's Atelier Artisan design house during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model displays a creation from designer Yasutaka Funakoshi's Japanese fashion brand "Alice Auaa" at the "Alice In Wonderland In Me" Fashion Show in Tokyo, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A model presents a hairstyle and nail creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model presents a hairstyle and nail creation by Kazakhstan's Art East salon during Kazakhstan Fashion Week in Almaty, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
A model displays a creation by Colombian designer Bettina Spitz during the Cali Exposhow, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Models present creations by Russian designer Valentin Yudashkin during the Volvo Fashion Week in Moscow, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Top-earning dead celebrities
The highest-earning celebrities no longer with us.
Festive season
The onset of winter marks the festive season in India, starting with Navratri and Durga Puja, followed by Dussehra and ending with Diwali.
The U.N.'s Gangnam Style
South Korean singer Psy practises some "Gangnam Style" dance moves with U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
Skyfall premiere
The red carpet at the royal premiere of the latest 007 film.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.